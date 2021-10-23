The First Baptist Church, located at 405 W. Austin St., has been active in Marshall since before Texas was officially a state. This year, the church is celebrating those 175 years of worship with a celebratory dinner.
“It’s always been the people,” Pastor Ryan Berryhill said. “We have such wonderful people here that work so hard for our community. That’s what makes the church, is our congregation.”
The congregation of First Baptist Church first started meeting back in 1845, with just 12 members and no roof over their heads. Services were held for years in the brush arbor, or in a nearby log school house, with baptisms performed in Cold Water Creek.
The first structure was built on the Austin Street site in 1849, with the Marshall News Messenger previously reporting that a growing number of attendees, made up of both local families and enslaved people, created a need for the congregation to have a formal home.
The land for the first site of the church was donated by one of the founding members, James McCown, and the construction of the first building marked the first denominational church to be built in Marshall.
The original building was replaced in 1892 with a new stone building. During the construction of the second building, the News Messenger reported that as the church worked to pay off the money notes from a local money lender, he eventually insisted that the sum be paid off immediately in full.
Without the funds available to the church, the congregation met to consider their options, remembering the bible quote Romans 13:8, “Owe no man anything, but to love one another.” The group felt they could not borrow the needed funds from a man. They, instead, opted to borrow the money from a woman.
Funds were raised, and borrowed, from local women, with the church eventually able to pay off its debts.
The church that stands on the grounds today was constructed in 1953, with an additional children’s building added onto the property in 1955.
In 1975, the church was honored with a historical marker celebrating its role in the history of East Texas and Harrison County.
“It’s amazing to be part of a church that has such a powerful history of serving the community,” Berryhill said.
The church was also foundational in the establishment of East Texas Baptist University, originally The College of Marshall, which was founded in 1912. The church supported the establishment of the university and still supports the school today over 100 years later.
The Rev. William Tardy, who served at the First Baptist Church, is recognized more than anyone else as a foundational community member in the founding of the institution. After a few community members came forward with interest to fund the new school, Tardy is credited in a News Messenger article as looking for the site for the new school and organizing to make it a reality in Marshall.
He stated that “The idea of a college in Marshall filled my thoughts while waking and my dreams while sleeping.”
General Sam Houston also has a history related to the church, giving a speech in 1849 on the original site of the church.
For the most recent years that Berryhill has served as pastor of the church, he said they have worked to form relationships with local elementary schools, offering a number of programs to support the youth in Marshall.
The church worked to create a mentorship program with two local elementary schools where volunteers would spend their time working with the students, doing crafts and being active in their lives.
“Its about being a constant, positive presence in the lives of these kids,” Berryhill said.
The church also worked to create a children’s theater program that offers workshops, and even a full production, for local youth to become involved in the arts.
“There’s definitely a need in the community for our programs, and we are always looking to reach out and do what we can to support Marshall,” Berryhill said.
Church member Elizabeth Ponder also said that the church has been able to renovate the chapel, start a Spanish Language ministry, and minister to children and families through Vacation Bible School, Summer Music Camps and more.
Though many of the outreach programs run by the church were put on hold due to COVID-19, Berryhill said that the congregation is hard at work getting them restarted in safe way, to continue to serve the Marshall community.
Ponder said that the church also works to support women in ministry, recognizing its Associate Pastor for Congregational Life Minda Purdie and Worship Minister Deborah Gilbert.
Today, the influence of the First Baptist Church on the growing Marshall community throughout the years can still be felt today. The church and its current congregation is making plans to celebrate this history on Nov. 6, with a dinner planned in the church’s Fellowship Hall to commemorate the occasion.