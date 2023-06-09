For several decades, the melodious sounds of the 600-pound church bell at Marshall’s First Baptist Church could be heard resonating throughout town, signaling the start of Sunday school, worship service and more.
“They even used it for fire alarms because it was the biggest bell in town,” shared Sam Moseley, current church member and deacon. “You could hear it all over town. If we could ring it now, you could hear it down at ETBU now.”
“It rang from the key of C,” fellow parishioner Sam Fogle chuckled, fondly.
Now the historic relic can be viewed on display in a special permanent exhibit at the Harrison County Historical Museum as the church recently gifted the artifact in celebration of the church’s 175th anniversary.
“It’s just an important relic of Harrison County’s history because that was the first church in the county,” said Moseley, noting the church was founded by 12 families in 1845, while Texas was a Republic.
“We hope people will see and appreciate the fact that First Baptist has been here, ministering to the community 175 years,” said Moseley, who served as chairman of the church’s 175th anniversary celebration.
“It’s just one symbol of that,” he said.
The museum’s director, Becky Palmer, expressed her gratitude to the church for the gift.
“The Harrison County Historical Museum is proud to have this historic bell from one of our county’s oldest churches,” said Palmer. “Our county’s unique culture is preserved through gifts such as this.”
“Rural communities historically have been centered around families, churches and schools,” said Palmer. “We strive to preserve the documents, photos, maps and artifacts that tell the story of Harrison County’s history.”
Church History
Giving a history of the church, Moseley noted that the church actually observed its 175th anniversary in 2020, but couldn’t officially celebrate it until this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During its establishment in 1845, a total of 12 families led by Baptist Missionary John Bryce and the Rev. George Washington Baines (great grandfather of U.S. President Lyndon Baines Johnson) led other Marshall residents to form the church, with Bryce serving as its first pastor.
Moseley noted original members included Marshall’s first physician, Dr. Williams Evans, and Mrs. Isaac Van Zandt, widow of the Republic of Texas’s ambassador to the United States. He said the first meeting house was built on the block of land facing West Austin Street where the church’s present building sits at 405 W. Austin St. The first building was a frame structure erected in 1848, and was replaced by a stone structure in 1892, according to the church history.
The about 132-year-old bell that’s been given to the museum was commissioned and cast in 1890 after the initial church bell, which hung in the original frame building, was sequestered during Reconstruction. After it was confiscated, church members commissioned for the new bell, which was cast in 1890 by Kaye & Co. Foundry in Louisville, Kentucky, explained Moseley.
“It was one of the biggest foundries in the country,” said Moseley, noting the foundry specialized in manufacturing a variety of bells for steamboats, plantations, churches, schools, factories and courthouses.
The bell was also one of the largest one around, weighing at 615 pounds to be exact, and measuring 315 inches in diameter.
“They made it more of a gong (sound) because the original was copper and tin and the church members contributed 80 silver dollars to put in,” shared Moseley. “They said the silver would make it more melodious.”
Fogle noted that it comes attached with a string that gives the bell the mobility to swing.
“It was in the steeple. But it was too heavy to put in the steeple that we have now,” explained Moseley, noting the current church building was built in 1953.
Thus, it was remounted on the children’s building before being removed.
“For a while, they put it on top of the children’s building, the education building, and they would let kids go in there and ring it between Sunday school and church,” said Moseley.
“They had the rope coming down from the ceiling into a room,” added Fogle.
Around the 1960s or 1970s, the colossal chime was removed and preserved in storage. The church is happy to be able to have now found a good home for it at the museum so it can be properly showcased for years to come.
“We were going to polish it up, but the historical commission wanted it just like it was,” said Fogle, pointing out how majestic it still looks.
Fogle, who also served as a deacon at the church, built an upright support structure to help it properly display in the museum. The structure, which he secured around the bell, is particularly symbolic and special as it is partially made from a 175-year-old red oak tree.
“This came out of a tree that was actually 175 years when I went and cut it down. Lightning struck the tree about the same time as (the 175h anniversary), and we had to cut the tree down,” said Fogle. “I cut a piece down. It’s a beautiful red oak block.”
Fogle said he was able to transport the large bell to the museum with the assistance of the county’s inmate crew.
“It weighs over 600 pounds. I rolled it down the ramp out there into the elevator, up to this floor and then rolled it in here. We used the county inmate crew (to assist),” he said.
The church members invite the public to come and view the exhibit at the county museum.