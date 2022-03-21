First Baptist Church in Marshall recently relaunched its Grove Street Children’s Theatre ministry with a special spring break theater camp, welcoming all interested first- through fifth-graders locally.
“We so enjoyed this week; they did such a great job and worked so hard,” Pastor Ryan Berryhill, who is also co-director of the theater company, said as he complimented the group following their showcase performance.
Berryhill, along with co-director Deborah Gilbert, said they are thrilled to be able to offer opportunities for local children to be able to learn the art of theater.
“We believe God is creator, so God is creative. So if we really want to honor God with our lives, we’ll be creative as well,” said Pastor Berryhill.
Berryhill said one way they honor God is by combining their love for music, theater arts and other creative gifts in an effort to share the love of Jesus.
“That’s what we try to do,” he said of sharing the love of Jesus through the theater ministry.
Gilbert echoed the pastor’s sentiments.
“That’s the main goal because the camaraderie of a theater group, kind of, is like a mini version of what the body of Christ is to me,” said Gilbert. “They become a family; and, in this setting, they can learn to love one another and help each other.”
The new ministry originally kicked off in 2019 but had to shut down shortly after its debut performance, Stone in the Road by Kristi Thielen, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ministry was co-organized by Gilbert and Pastor Berryhill, who both had backgrounds in theater.
“We just have a lot of creative people in the church. It seems to be a strength,” Berryhill said of how the idea of a theater ministry derived.
Berryhill said additionally his children were involved with ArtsView Children’s Theater in Longview growing up, and he along with his son and Gilbert also starred alongside each other in shows.
“She and I were in Wizard of Oz and Music Man, along with my son, and so we just said, hey, this could meet a need here in our community,” said Berryhill. “We’d love to have kids have the opportunity to do stuff like this [because] sometimes this gets overlooked, lost in the shuffle in the normal stuff that we do.”
“We felt the need here because people were driving here to Longview to go to theater when we could offer it here,” added Gilbert.
Gilbert, who is also First Baptist’s minister of worship, said they decided to name the theater group in honor of the location of the church.
“That was just a quick easy way to name it where people would know how to get here,” she said.
“We just refurbished this chapel right before all this came about and thought it was a perfect small stage for kids to do their acting,” said Gilbert.
The theater company is happy to be “back in action” and is looking forward to more in store for the young thespians.
“Our goal is to do a camp like this, this spring break camp or in the summer, where you just learn skills,” said Gilbert. “We taught them like what’s upstage, what’s downstage, what’s stage right, what’s stage left. I even explained to them why it’s called upstage and downstage.”
During spring break, participants warmed the audience’s heart with the performance of two skits — the story of Jesus calming the sea and the story of the Good Samaritan, which is a popular parable in the Gospel of Luke.
In addition to skits, participants also recited scriptures from Matthew 5:14-16, encouraging them to let their light shine. They also serenaded the audience with “The Grove Street Children’s Theatre” theme song and more. Participants then completed the showcase with a fun, upbeat dance to the Christian feel-good song, “Church Clap.”
Pastor Berryhill said the theater company plans to present a play in the summer. Children are welcome to audition for roles. To learn more about the ministry, upcoming auditions, shows and theater camps, he urges parents to check out the church’s Facebook page or email ministry@fbcmarshall.org. Berryhill said there is something for any child interested in theater.
“People have different skills, different gifts. Some might not be comfortable on the stage, but they can sure run the sound or help with costumes or help with props or help with scenery, and then others are more than comfortable being on the stage and we need those, as well,” he chuckled. “We find a place for everyone who wants to be involved.
“That’s our goal,” the pastor said.