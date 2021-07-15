The Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines and its supporters are gearing up to have some fun in order to help East Texas children.
The Club, which provides after school and summer care for area children, is preparing to host its first ever benefit concert fundraiser event, “Kickin’ it at the Creek,” at Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall on July 30 with singer Josh Ward.
Club CEO Chad Patterson said Wednesday the concert fundraiser event will become an annual event to benefit the Club.
“This is the first annual fundraising concert at Bear Creek, and we are super pumped about it,” Patterson said. “Robbie Schoults and the Bear Creek family have been wonderful, and we’re grateful for their support.”
Tickets are on sale now for the concert, which is set for 7:30 p.m. on July 30 at Bear Creek Smokehouse, located at 10857 Highway 154 in Marshall. Gates will open at 6 p.m.
The concert will feature Josh Ward, with special guest Danny Reichel. Guests can also choose to purchase a barbecue dinner plate made by Bear Creek Smokehouse with their concert ticket purchase. Tickets may be purchased online at www.stubwire.com/event/kickinitatthecreek
Tickets are $35 per adult for concert admission only and $50 per adult to include a barbecue dinner plate. VIP adult tickets with special parking and seating are available for $75 each. All tickets prices go up $10 on the day of the event.
The concert will serve to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines, a 501©3 nonprofit organization. Sponsorships for the event are still available and headliner sponsor is Inline Network Integration. Those wishing to become a sponsor of the event may do so by contacting the Club via email at Brooke@BeGreatEastTexas.com.
“The fundraiser event will raise funds to sustain our ability to provide programming and continue to keep our mission out front in the community as we continue to partner with parents and our school districts to bridge the gap of learning loss, provide social/emotional wellbeing resources and support (collaboration with Community Healthcore), workforce and career readiness opportunities, and giving kids a safe and fun place to learn and grow,” Patterson said previously.
The Club’s summer program will also wrap up on July 30 and then the Club will turn its focus back to its after school programs and partnerships with area school districts, Patterson said.
“As a regional Boys & Girls Clubs, our Big Pines reach continues to be in a good position to be back on most of the campuses we were serving pre-COVID,” he said. “We’ve been back open face to face since last June and continue to build momentum forward giving our school district partners greater confidence in allowing back on their campuses.
Parents and guardians interested in registering their child for the Club may call 903-935-2030 for questions about registration.
“The heart of what we do and who we are is to give children a safe, loving, fun place to reach their fullest potential,” he said. “Our hope is for every child to become caring, responsible, productive adults. Every dollar raised and invested in our cause goes directly to this mission.”
For more information about the benefit concert, visit the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/831247624176606