JEFFERSON — Retired Jefferson educator Wilma Smith and her family hold the distinct honor of being a family of trailblazers, shaping a great part of Jefferson’s African American history.
Smith’s husband, the late Clarence A. Smith, became the first Black band director for Jefferson ISD in 1970. Her daughter Dr. Cahndice Matthews, who is now a professor at Clarion University in Pennsylvania, was the first Black drum major at Jefferson High School. Ms. Smith, herself, was the first Black teacher to integrate Jefferson schools in the late 60s.
Ms. Smith’s pioneering experience, integrating into the school district during a tense time of race relations, is something she’ll never forget.
“I call myself a survivor,” the now 85-year-old said.
Not only did Ms. Smith become the first Black teacher to integrate Jefferson ISD, she was also the first to integrate Linden-Kildare High School in Cass County.
“I integrated the Linden-Kildare school district in 1966 and Jefferson School District in 1967-68,” the retired educator recalled.
And although familiar with the process by the time she came to Jefferson, desegregation was still no easy feat.
“Well, honey, they were made to do it,” Ms. Smith said of public schools. “They didn’t do it freely. They were made to do it.”
“I wasn’t exactly a neophyte because I’ve always done it in Cass County, so I was kind of anxious a little bit, I guess, but not overwhelmed by it,” she shared.
Conquering Uncharted Waters
Ms. Smith recalls the resistance of school districts during that era, and the hurdles the government had to go through to make the schools comply.
“The district had to submit a plan to the federal government on how they were going to do it, and they were not satisfied,” she said, showing her archived collection of court documents and news articles documenting those times.
“Honey, there was a trial,” said Ms. Smith as she exhibited a copy of the court order from the case titled United States of America vs. Texas Education Agency. The order refers to a hearing that was set on Aug. 26, 1970, regarding the respective plans presented by the plaintiff and the defendant, Jefferson ISD, for conversion to a unitary, nondiscriminatory school system.
Ms. Smith recalled how mean-spirited protestors were toward the presiding federal judge, William Wayne Justice. She shared an Associated Press article from her collection that featured Justice. The article highlighted the judge’s story of becoming a social outcast for integrating schools.
“He was the most hated man in Texas,” Ms. Smith said, recounting the flak the judge received for trying to enforce the law.
“School had already started, and two weeks after school started, they got that decree and they began the trial in Tyler,” Ms. Smith reminisced. “And we had to close school for two weeks, and school had already started.”
Smith was assigned to Jefferson Elementary at the time.
“At the time, they had freedom of choice,” she said. “That’s when they started introducing these Title 1 programs; that’s how I got over there to Jefferson Elementary. I was hired in the Title 1 program as a reading teacher. And when the decree came down, I was already there.”
As the chosen one, Smith was up for the challenge to conquer the uncharted waters.
“Well, somebody had to do it, and I felt strong enough to be able to do it,” she said. “I said I’ll try it. And of course, my father always gave me a lot of self confidence, so I felt like I could do it.”
Additionally, her choir days in both high school and college prepared her how to both cope and endure the harsh climate of the integration era.
“In high school and in college, I was a singer and I was used to being before audiences and I had been taught and trained how to face an audience, and so I wasn’t afraid,” said Smith. “The highlight of my [school singing] career was when I got a chance to sing solo with the Houston Symphony Orchestra. I was in [graduate] school at TSU (Texas Southern University). We did concerts in the park, and so I got a chance to sing a solo with the Houston Symphony Orchestra. So, audiences didn’t frighten me. I’d been trained.”
“The good Lord blessed me with tough [skin],” she said.
Ms. Smith seemed to settle in so well that the African American students coming into the traditionally white Jefferson school found comfort in her strength during the challenging transition.
“Some of the teachers were not nice, and they intimidated the children,” Smith recalled, sharing how she’d make it her mission to motivate them.
Ms. Smith’s colleague, a high school teacher who integrated the district with her, also drew from her strength, trying to acclimate.
“Her name was [Ms.] Lovelady. She was from Houston,” said Smith. “I never shall forget. She came in my room crying [almost daily].
“I would do most of the comforting,” said Smith. “For one thing, I was older than she was. She was just out of college. I was kind of tough. But that poor child…”
During that era, Ms. Smith always strived to advocate for students, making sure all had a fair chance in education.
When asked what the life lessons she’s learned from her history making career were, Ms. Smith said:
“That every child can learn; and you don’t write them off.”
“That was one of the things that happened that was very upsetting,” she recalled. “Almost half of the children, when they went into those white teachers’ classrooms, they wanted to refer them to special ed.”
Looking back at her career, Ms. Smith is grateful for the opportunity and all the challenges that came along with it as America strived for a better future for all.
“Integrating schools was not something that was on my agenda,” Ms. Smith said of her being the pioneer. “It was something that hadn’t been done before. It was something going into uncharted waters. It was not something that I chose to do or that I volunteered to do, but there was a job that had to be done.
“It was necessary,” she said. “I was asked if I would and my answer was, as in Isaiah 6:8: ‘Here am I, Lord; send me.’”
Smith’s Background
Smith, born and reared in Longview, is a retired member of the National Education Association. She was elected the first black president of the Jefferson unit of Texas State Teachers Association, where she served in that capacity for two terms.
Smith said her parents, who were common laborers, always instilled the importance of education.
“My mother and father wanted us to get an education. That was very, very important. I had two sisters, and all of us became teachers,” she shared.
Ms. Smith was a product of segregation as she remembers riding the bus from her home in Longview and bypassing both Pine Tree and White Oak schools to attend the then “colored school,” Weldon High School, in Gladewater. It was the same routine for her as she ventured to college, having to bypass Kilgore and Tyler Junior Colleges to attend the historically Black Texas College, which had a Tyler Junior College branch.
“When it came time to go to college, Kilgore College was there and you could go two years free if you were a resident of Gregg County, which I was, but because of segregation, we couldn’t attend,” she recalled. “But they knew that we were eligible, so they had to do something. They provided a school bus for us to go to Tyler Junior College, which was also white. So rather than do that, do the right thing, they put us on this nice bus every day, and we went to Texas College. So my first two years of college was free. But we got on the best end of it because we got two years free.”
After obtaining her bachelor’s degree from Texas College, she attended TSU for graduate studies as well as Wiley College, which was also home to a Prairie View University branch, at the time.
The retired teacher enjoyed a 39-year career in the teaching profession, and earned a permanent lifetime teacher’s certificate.
Jefferson schools has a special place in Ms. Smith’s heart as it is not only where she made history as the first integrated teacher, but it’s where she began her teaching career prior to integration and it’s where she retired.
“I began here and I ended here,” Ms. Smith said, sharing she’s worked at three districts throughout her career, including Jefferson, Avinger and Cass County.
Ms. Smith is a widow, mother of three adult children (two boys and a girl), a grandmother and a great grandmother. She’s a proud member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.