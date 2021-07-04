JEFFERSON — The first official “Buddy Day” in Jefferson was a success for organizers and the beneficiary, nonprofit Friends of the Jefferson Animals (FOJA) organization.
FOJA was the beneficiary of the first “Buddy Day” on Saturday at Made in the Shade in Jefferson as donations were made to the group to help them foster and re-home abandoned and lost animals in Marion County.
“The weather has been perfect today and we have had a great first ‘Buddy Day’ event today,” Made in the Shade owner Angie Hudson said Saturday. Hudson also owns “Buddy,” who she rescued from the now defunct Dixie Humane Society.
Hudson had no cause to celebrate the Independence Day holiday two years ago after the loud fireworks show in town caused Buddy to panic and runaway.
That July Fourth holiday evening, Hudson brought Buddy inside the house before the fireworks show in town was to begin but Buddy quickly became frightened by the loud sounds and darted out his doggy door, into the yard and over the fence.
For days, Hudson posted rewards and searched for Buddy before he was eventually found and returned to Hudson by a local family.
Hudson organized “Buddy Day” in her dog’s honor Saturday to help educate local pet owners about the dangers posed to pets during loud fireworks shows and how to prevent pets from becoming so frightened and running away.
The event, held in Made in the Shade’s Courtyard area, located at 118 East Henderson Street in Jefferson, used the event to serve as a fundraiser for area non-profit the Friends of Jefferson Animals (FOJA) organization, which now serves Marion County by fostering and rescuing abandoned and lost pets since the closure of the Dixie Humane Society.
Vendors, including the Oak Cliff Brewing Company, were on hand Saturday to hand out samples of their signature lager beer, with all donations collected going to FOJA. Hudson also held a $50 Made in the Shade gift certificate raffle to benefit FOJA on Saturday.
FOJA was also on site Saturday to provide resources and information to pet owners, including upcoming Animal Protection League Mobile Unit dates where low cost vaccinations and spaying/neutering services will be offered.
The APL Mobile Unit will be in Jefferson, set up across the street from Made in the Shade, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 12, Aug. 2 and Aug. 16. To make a spay/neuter appointment with the APL, call 903-753-7387.
FOJA also offered tips on Saturday about how to keep pets calm during the July Fourth fireworks.
Those unable to attend Saturday that would like to donate to FOJA directly may do so by visiting their website at www.friendsofjeffersonanimals.org