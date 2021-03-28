JEFFERSON — March Madness hit historic downtown Jefferson on Saturday in the form of a Mazda Miata.
Mazda Miatas of every year, color and style lined Austin Street in downtown Jefferson on Saturday as part of the first ever March Miata Madness car show event, hosted by Texas Bigfoot Conference Founder Craig Woolheater.
“We have had a very successful first year event today,” Woolheater said Saturday. “We have about 45 cars here today from all over the state and Ark-la-tex so we’ve had a very good turnout. We will definitely be back next year and this will be an annual event held the last weekend of March each year.”
Woolheater is a member of the Lonestar Miata Club, which is one of four local clubs for Mazda Miata cars in Texas.
“The Lonestar Club is the club here for North Texas and the DFW (Dallas, Fort Worth) area. There is the Northwest Arkansas Club, the Tejas Club based out of Austin, the Bluebonnet Club based out of San Antonio and the Houston Club based out of Houston.”
Woolheater said each year, the four clubs would rotate hosting the annual state-wide Texas Miata Roundup with the Lonestar Club last hosting it in 2018. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was talking with Hollis Shadden of Jefferson, who does the Big Cypress Corvette Club and decided I wanted to host a Miata Club event and I wanted to do it in Jefferson,” Woolheater said. “I love hosting events and I love bringing business to Jefferson, so Hollis helped me set it up.”
The event on Saturday included a car show open to the public on Austin Street in front of the Jefferson General Store and continues today with a drive planned around the east side of Caddo Lake and Louisiana.
After a stop for lunch at the Big Pines Lodge today, a private tour of Marshall resident Gene Ponder’s garage of collector cars, the “Garage-Mahal” is on the schedule.
Woolheater said he hopes to show the beauty of East Texas to the Miata Club guests.
“I plan to make this a new annual event in Jefferson,” Woolheater said. “We kept it to a limit of about 40 cars this first time but we hope to grow the event each year.”
