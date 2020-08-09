The first impaneled Harrison County grand jury since the COVID-19 pandemic recently met, handing down 30 indictments, which include aggravated robbery, child abuse crimes and a host of drug-related charges.
The grand jury indicted Tralynn Jones, 20, of Marshall, and 24-year-old William Hobbs, of Marshall, for sexual assault of a child. Their indictments accuse them of sexually assaulting a child younger than age 17 on April 25.
The grand jury also indicted 20-year-old Wesley Loy, of Longview, and 21-year-old Charles Chaler, of Marshall, for aggravated robbery during a home invasion. According to their indictments, on May 14, the defendants placed a man in fear of imminent bodily injury or death by exhibiting a firearm while in the course of a robbery.
According to the probable cause for arrest report, on May 14, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call, alerting them that two men had invaded a home on U.S. Highway 59 N., and held a couple at gunpoint while demanding money.
The couple was familiar with one of the defendants. Police were able to confirm the identity of both suspects and track them down after receiving an anonymous call, the same night, about their whereabouts.
Upon locating the suspects and searching their vehicle, deputies found a rifle and glock 17 handgun. The hand gun was reported stolen out of Harrison County in March.
In other indictments, the grand jury indicted 29-year-old Adrienne Nicole Parker, of Benton, La., and Phillip Parker, 33, of Bossier City, La., for endangering a child by criminal negligence.
According to their indictments, on June 21, the Parkers allegedly placed a child in imminent danger of death, bodily injury or physical or mental impairment by supervising the child under the influence of narcotics.
According to the probable cause for arrest report, Deputy Nelson Valle was dispatched to Interstate Highway 20, exit 624, for a welfare check. The couple had been spotted walking down the interstate that night while carrying a young child.
During the welfare check, the deputy made contact with the Parkers and a 2-year-old child. The couple told the deputy they were trying to get to Shreveport’s airport because they were in fear of their lives.
“It appeared that Adrienne and Phillip were intoxicated on methamphetamines,” Deputy Valle reported. “They were sweating profusely and were paranoid that someone was trying to harm them and their child.”
The child was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center for evaluation.
Others indicted were:
- James Author Crawford, 72, of Longview, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Stacey Hanson Nickerson, 45, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Chris Michael Babbs, 47, of Shreveport, La., possession of a controlled substance;
- Ronnie Earl Durden Jr., 26, of Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jayton Markel Sanders, 20, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Silvestre Moreno, 26, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Michelle Denise Ross, 26, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Marquez Enrique Rusk, 26, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Matt Marlin Turner Jr., 38, of Karnack, possession of a controlled substance;
- Triston Hunter Barrett, 19, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Yadira Nicole Aguilar, 40, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Charity Faith Holder, 46, of Karnack, possession of a controlled substance;
- Paul Thomas Eanes, 40, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Mangus Richard Welch, 40, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jacinto Jesus Trejo-Vasquez, 38, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance;
- Patrick D. Garrett, 34, of Tatum, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Kevin Glen Moore, 55, of Hallsville, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Tony Costello, 41, of Marshall, two counts of hindering secured creditors more than or equal to $30,000, but less than $150,000;
- Roderick Anderson, 25, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm;
- Kenneth Ruelas, 43, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Jiveon Gray, 24, of Marshall, deadly conduct/discharging firearm
- Jeffery Dillon Grantham, 28, of Karnack, assault family violence, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Phillip Lilley, 36, of Marshall, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.