The Marshall Symphony Orchestra is planning their first meet your orchestra concert event today, at 6 p.m. in Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall.
Conductor Kermit Poling said that the event will feature country western music performed by one of Marshall’s 2019 Heartland competition winners, Chase Dawson.
Dawson, who is a singer and a guitarist, will perform for the community free of charge Saturday afternoon, with Poling asking community members to be sure to social distance during the performance.
“Having Chase sing I think is a reminder to all of us what this event is all about,” Poling said.
No seating is provided at Telegraph Park, so community members are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to sit on during the performance. Construction is still ongoing on N Washington Ave. right now, so community members are asked to use caution when driving to the concert area.
This performance will be a preview for the Symphony’s larger concert planned for this year, its Voices 2.0 competition.
This is the second year the orchestra will be putting on this competition, with auditions starting April 3, at Telegraph Park. Additional auditions will be held April 10 in Jefferson and April 17, at Telegraph Park, with finalists performing with band during the final audition.
“We had a lot of people come out to try out last time,” Poling said, “And when it was over we ended up with nine winners, including Chase.”
The performance will take place at 8 p.m. on May 8th, and will be held this year on the East side of the historical Harrison County Court House.
“I think it will be great to have it by the courthouse because this gives people more of ability to space out in a circular way, which allows even the general admission ticket holders to have a nice view of the performers,” Poling said.
Tickets for the performance at any level are now able to be purchased through the Marshall Symphony Orchestra webpage, with general admission for the Voices 2.0 concert starting at $25. Tables are also available for $1,000 and $500.
For more information community members can go to the Marshall Symphony Orchestra website at www.marshallsymphony.com.