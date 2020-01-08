At the city’s first commission meeting of 2020, the city’s new Neighborhood Improvement plan will be one of the highlights. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at city hall.
Community and Economic Development Director Wes Morrison will present the city’s new Neighborhood Improvement plan during the meeting.
The proposed plan will expand on existing initiatives within communities and create new programs with a focus on improving neighborhoods while organizing all neighborhood services in one plan easy for the public to research according to the agenda.
These services will include long range zoning and planning, code enforcement, neighborhood empowerment zones, neighborhood engagement and infrastructure.
Other programs being combined in the new plan include Marshall Connection, a program designed to match local volunteers with homeowners who need assistance with property repairs.
It also includes the housing and lot improvement program, which “is divided into three areas of focus but all with the goal of getting vacant or substandard properties back into the hands of property owners who take pride in their property and a program which requires regular inspections of rental properties throughout the Marshall” according to the city agenda.
Commissioners will also discuss a temporary appointment to fill the vacancy in the District 2 commissioner seat which was added to the agenda by Commissioner Vernia Calhoun.
Also on the agenda is a discussion and consideration of a new agreement for ballfield use and concession services at Airport Park.
The proposed change will include an increase in user fees from $60 to $90 on a per sport, per season basis for each teach participating in the league.
There will also be a change in the concession agreement rental fee from $500 to 10 percent of gross revenue for a specified period, which is the same rate the city applied to concessions at Memorial City Hall.
Also on the agenda for the meeting is a public hearing on and consideration of an ordinance adopting a special use permit to allow for a daycare at 307-B Pope Street.
The zoning ordinance requires that daycares in the I-1 (light industry) zoning classification obtain a special use permit from the city.
Another public hearing and ordinance consideration amending the official zoning map a for a 0.693 acre tract of land from C-2 (Retail Business) to C-3 (General Business) will be addressed at the meeting.
The property is currently vacant and the property owner, Matthew Kuhn, wants to have the property rezoned to utilize it for storage of equipment for his existing HVAC business, which adjoins the property to the south.
Another public hearing and ordinance consideration regarding a zoning ordinance text amendment related to Section 19 entitled “Definitions” and Section 21 entitled “Permitted Uses” will be considered at the meeting.
The amendment will add a definition of a Light Fabrication/Manufacturing use to say “Manufacturing of finished products or parts, predominantly from previously prepared materials, including fabrication, assembly, and packaging of such products, and incidental storage, sales and distribution of such products, all located within the building but excluding basic industrial processing; outdoor storage is not permitted” according to the agenda.
The meeting will also address the consideration of the approval of the reappointment of Jeremy Spears to the MEDCO Board of Directors.
Commissioners will also consider a new appointment to the Charter Review Committee after Commissioner Larry Hurta’s appointee, Garrett Boersma, resigned from the position.
Hurta has appointed Ed Smith to fill the vacancy.
Hurta also requested a review of the 2019 Wonderland of Lights be presented at the meeting.
All city meetings are open to the public. Anyone interested in addressing the commission can speak during the allotted public comments portion at the beginning of each meeting.