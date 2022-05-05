More than 100 community members, religious leaders, first responders and local government officials braved the rain on Thursday afternoon to visit together outside of the Harrison County Courthouse for the First Responder Prayer Force’s annual National Day of Prayer event.
The prayer force, formerly known as the Marshall Prayer Force, hosted the annual event along since the Ministerial Alliance to celebrate the nationally recognized day of prayer this week.
Community members gathered on the lawn outside of the courthouse, each taking a minimum of one section of the bible to read, with many participants taking two to read.
Then, starting at noon, each participant began to read their passage of the bible simultaneously, completing a reading of the entire bible within 30 minutes.
“We are so grateful for everyone to come out and celebrate with us here for the national day of prayer,” said Judge Chad Sims, head of the First Responders Prayer Force.
Member of the East Texas Baptist University band, and university president Blair Blackburn, were present during the event, to play musical accompaniment with the readings.
Additionally, the prayer force provided lunches and drinks, provided by both Subway and Golden Corral, for all those in attendance since the meeting took place during the regular lunch hour.
Luckily, the rain held out throughout the event, and community members were able to remain on the courthouse lawn seated throughout the annual celebration.