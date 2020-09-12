Emergency lights flashed and sirens blared as local first responders united, on Friday, to pay special tribute to victims who tragically died as a direct result of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America.
“We’re unable to gather as a group this morning, but we still want to honor the 346 firefighters that fell on 9/11 in 2001,” John Pritchard, chief of Emergency Service District No. 3 in Scottsville, said Friday morning. “So this morning at 8:46 we’re going to sound our sirens for a minute, and again at 9:03 a.m. (to symbolize) when the towers fell. That was the first strike of the towers at 8:46 (am).”
Fire departments in the city of Marshall and across the Harrison County were all invited to participate in the annual National Day of Service and Remembrance observance at their respective locations. Due to the need for social distancing, the Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office coordinated with the telecommunication divisions of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall Police Department to participate in activating tones for the national observance.
Tones were activated for one minute, beginning at 8:46 a.m. to mark the time when the first plane that was hijacked by terrorists crashed into the North Tower at the World Trade Center; and then again for one minute at 9:03 a.m. to mark the time when the second plane was crashed into the South Tower.
The special tribute was organized by the Harrison County Firefighters Association and spearheaded by Captain Tony Davis, vice-chair of the Harrison County Firefighters Association and longtime volunteer firefighter for Harrison County ESD No. 2 (Nesbitt Volunteer Fire Department).
“We, in Harrison County, just want to thank you, first responders, especially on this day, September 11, for all that you do for us,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said in a special video tribute for the commemoration.
“We know of the sacrifice that many gave on that particular day,” Judge Sims said. “We’re thankful for the service that you guys (still do) each and every day.”
Pritchard expressed the importance of remembering the victims as America marked the 19th anniversary of the horrific events.
“I believe this changed America,” said Pritchard. “We’re not the same.
“And this is a special year,” he added, reflecting on the uncertainties 2020 has brought with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been distanced from a lot of our brothers and sisters. We hadn’t got to spend time with them, so this is a way to remember,” said Pritchard.
The tragedy will forever be a vivid memory, Davis said.
“Anybody in the country remembers what they were doing (at the time)…. and that was 19 years ago,” said Davis. “It was a pretty heavy moment.
“It was a tough day for all first responders, even locally,” he said, recalling how local first responders were at the scene of a train derailment, that day, when they learned of the terrorist attacks.
“Everybody was freaking out,” he recalled.
According to ababcnews.com, nearly 3,000 people died as a direct result of a series of coordinated attacks against the United States by terrorists who hijacked four passenger jets that crashed into the World Trade Center buildings in New York, the Pentagon and a field in rural Pennsylvania.
Of the 2,977 victims killed in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania during the attacks, 343 were firefighters, 60 were police officers and eight were emergency medical technicians.
Davis said it’s important to never forget the ones who lost their lives that day.
“We must always hold the beliefs and the courage that was put forth on that horrible day of September 11, 2001, and see the light that shines through the darkness,” he said. “That’s why it is important to have a day of remembrance for the sacrifices made on that day for our nation.”
At Marshall Fire Department, Chief Reggie Cooper led firefighters in a special salute to honor fallen victims.
“As a commemoration to all the men and women who sacrificed their lives on that Sept. 11, 2001, we the Marshall Fire Department do salute you and we thank you for your sacrifices,” Chief Cooper said.
For Elysian Fields, students took a field trip to the Elysian Fields VFD to say the Pledge of Allegiance and learn about the history of 9/11 since they were not alive when the terrorist attack occurred.