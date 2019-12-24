Staff Reports
Christmas is a little extra special this year for local first responders as a coalition of individuals and businesses with the delivery of hams, dropped off on Monday.
“It’s our chance to give back to local law enforcement and firefighters,” {span}said John Bradley, branch manager and senior vice president at Texas National Bank, one of the main contributors.
Bradley said the initiative started about five years ago by Texas National Bank president and Marshall HomeCare & Hospice owner Wes White as a gesture of appreciation.
“This came during a period of time when all you read in the (mainstream) media was negativity toward them, and we thought, ‘Hey, let’s let these guys know that that’s not everybody. That’s not their community,’” said Bradley. “We decided we’re going to make them feel good about themselves, so that’s why we started.”
A total of 240 hams were delivered on Monday — 120 of them went to the staff of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office; 69 were given to Marshall Police Department; 51 to Marshall Fire Department and even the two local game wardens received a ham.
Contributors were Texas National Bank, Marshall Hospice, Marshall Ford, Maverick Chevrolet, Ronnie’s Paint and Body/Wrecker, H&W Marine & Honda, Century 21 Select Group — Brad Burris, Henson Enterprises, Jim and Tiffany Ammerman, Ralo Pikington, Randy Pilkington, Jim Davis, Barron Neal, Chad Sims and Meadowbreak Funeral Home.
Bradley also thanked Bodacious of Hallsville for preparing the Christmas hams.
“They give us a good price on this, and we’re able to do this,” said Bradley.
Lt. Len Ames, public information officer for Marshall Police Department, said the gesture means a lot to everyone at the police department.
“Chief Carruth and the members of the Marshall Police Department are extremely grateful to our community and the businesses that demonstrated their support and generosity during the holiday season. The hams donated to the men and women of our department and their families are appreciated and are a welcome addition to our holiday celebrations,” Ames said.
Harrison County Sheriff Tom McCool said his agency is also grateful for the generosity.
“These men and women do a great service for this community, and this is just an outpouring of thanks from the community and it’s humbling,” he said. “We are very, very honored.”
Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper echoed his sentiments, saying it means a lot to just be thought of, especially during the holiday season.
“This is about the firefighters. It’s more special and more meaningful when the gesture comes from the community they serve,” Cooper said.
The businesses involved say it’s all their pleasure.