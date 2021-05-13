The Keep Marshall Beautiful board, partnering with the city of Marshall and the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce has named the first winners of their new regular Beautification Awards.
The awards are offered each month for one residential and one commercial property who showcase their dedication to keeping Marshall beautiful through continued beautification or improvements of their property or business.
May’s winners include James Ellis of 4422 Jeff Davis Street, the first home owner to receive the recognition. Ellis was selected for his efforts to keep his property well-manicured, beautifully landscaped and attractive.
The first commercial winner of this new award is Dr. James Love, of Love Cosmetic & General Dentistry, at 215 South Washington Ave. Dr. Love was selected for efforts made to keep the commercial property tidy, attractive, and beautiful.
Wining properties are selected by a group of judges from the organizations based on nominations by the community. Monthly award winning properties are provided with a framed certificate and a sign will be placed in the yard of the winner for the duration of the month, and a picture with a caption will be published in the Marshall News Messenger as well as on social media.
The first month’s winners are also being recognized at Thursday’s Marshall City Council meeting.
At the conclusion of the season, the committee will select one residential and one commercial property to award the residential and commercial Beautification of the Year Award. The winner of the year will be recognized at the first city council meeting of the new year, followed by an announcement published in the local newspaper and social media.
To nominate a residential property or commercial property for this award, please e-mail keepmarshallbeautiful@gmail.com, by phone at 903.935.4417 or by private message on the Keep Marshall Beautiful Facebook page.