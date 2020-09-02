Oak Lawn Golf Course in Marshall will host the annual First Tee at Piney Woods golf program starting Sept.17 this year for children ages 7 to 17.
The program is designed to teach children valuable life skills and healthy habits through the sport of golf, and was started over 20 years ago in New York.
“There is little doubt the world has changed significantly over the last 23 years,” said Greg McLaughlin, CEO of First Tee in a press release. “Today’s kids and teens are facing pressures that are different from previous generations, and it’s important that we look in the mirror to ensure we are approaching our work with as much relevance and awareness of today’s families as possible.”
Since the program began, it has grown nationally, and a local chapter was formed. During the last year the organization has worked to find new ways to connect with teenagers in today’s world.
“This year has been challenging on many levels. We debated holding tight on this project, but in the end, our chapters were hungry for the ability to reinforce the incredible work they do through this brand refresh, so we decided to move forward now.” McLaughlin said.
Registration for the event is $85, and scholarships are available for children that qualify.
The program is six weeks long, and will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oak Lawn Golf Course, located at 4307 Victory Dr. in Marshall.
For more information on this and other available programs, or to register go to www.firstteepineywoods.org/?fbclid=IwAR3sNFtJFF8jsa2GuBXHBlTr4lFxEyzxfPRA8_0uiLl5HrEr8yd34ulC3rA.