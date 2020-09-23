The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce is planning a fish fry fundraiser this Friday, at the Marshall Elks Lodge, to help support the chamber after the cancellation of its annual Fireant Festival.
“This is all about investing and engaging with the community, and to do that we need to be able to keep the lights on all year,” Runnels said.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and according to Runnels over 1,000 plates has already been ordered.
Each plate is $10 each, and can be picked up at the Elks Lodge at 411 E. Austin Street, or delivered during the event. Delivery of the meals has a 10 plate minimum purchase.
Meals include the fried fish, french fries, hush puppies and a cookie. Runnels said that cookies have been donated for the event by local stores.
Three separate community groups stepped up to purchase over 200 meals on Friday for all of the first responders in Marshall, according to Runnels.
“It has just been so great to see everyone willing to step up and help out, and to support us,” Runnels said.
After the cancellation of the chamber’s annual Fireant Festival fundraiser, Runnels said that the chamber was concerned over how they would fund their work for the next year, since the festival is the chamber’s largest fundraiser.
Instead of the large annual event, Runnels said that the chamber opted to host a number of smaller fundraisers beginning this Friday with the fish fry.
The events will run through the end of 2020, and Runnels said that it is the chambers hope that the funds will provide them with enough capital to continue to support and advocate for local businesses.
“That’s really what we are all about, to make sure that we are promoting our local businesses and encouraging everyone to shop local first,” she said.
Annual sponsors for Fireant festival were offered extra promotion by the chamber if they stayed on board for the upcoming fundraisers, with many choosing to continue their support. Runnels said that they even received a number of new sponsors for the fundraisers this year.
“As always we are just blown away by the support we have received, and with everything going on this year we are just truly grateful for the community,” Runnels said.
Additional fundraisers for the rest of the year will be announced at a later date by the Chamber of Commerce on the groups Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MarshallChamberOfCommerce.