Five faculty at East Texas Baptist University recently received promotions, including Amy Carpenter (associate professor of English), Lisa Daniel (associate professor of psychology), Terri Howe (associate professor of counseling), Michael Rich (associate professor of athletic training) and Troy White (professor of English).
“I have served at ETBU for 10 years in just a few months,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas Sanders said. “Individuals in this group began with me as assistant professors and have made the journey to full professors. I am also proud of this group because of their incredible service to students in and outside of the classroom.”
In order to receive a promotion, requirements established by the ETBU Faculty Promotion Committee must be met and evaluated. After reviewing the committee’s recommendations, portfolios from the candidates, and recommendations from the Deans of the respective schools, the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs provides the President with their recommendation. Then, under the authorization of the Board of Trustees, academic ranks are assigned by the President.
Amy Carpenter double-majored in English and theology at Whitworth University. She earned a master of arts and doctor of philosophy in English literature at Baylor University. Prior to joining ETBU in 2018, Carpenter taught at Baylor University and at Payap University. While at Baylor, she also served as graduate writing center coordinator. She presented “Poetry as Witness” at the Midwest Conference on Christianity and Literature in April 2019, among other presentations and articles publications. She has served as TEAM Tiger Assistant Director at ETBU since 2019.
Lisa Daniel earned a bachelor of science in psychology and health, a master of science in psychology, and a doctor of philosophy in educational psychology from Texas A&M University Commerce. She is a licensed specialist in school psychology (LSSP) and has provided psychological services in numerous Texas school districts throughout her career. She has previously taught at Texas A&M University Commerce, West Texas A&M University and Paris Junior College before joining ETBU in 2019.
Terri Howe began teaching at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi and, most recently, at the University of the Bahamas before joining ETBU in 2019. She earned a bachelor of arts in communications from Corpus Christi State University, a master of science in counseling and education psychology, and a doctor of philosophy in counseling education from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi. She served in numerous roles within the Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Career Services department, including as Career Service Director until 2018. In her year at the University of the Bahamas, she also served as a Counselor II. In addition to her role as a faculty member, Howe serves the ETBU campus as Director of the Counseling Care Center and the ETBU-Tyler Community Counseling Center.
Michael Rich was promoted to associate professor of athletic training. He earned a bachelor of science in athletic training from ETBU before earning a master of science in Kinesiology at The University of Texas at Tyler and a doctor of health sciences from A.T. Still University. He has experience as an athletic trainer in both collegiate and high school settings. He served as a sports medicine instructor at Spring Hill ISD before joining ETBU as an assistant professor and ATP Clinical Coordinator in 2015. Rich is a certified CPR and AED instructor, certified athletic trainer (ATC) and licensed athletic trainer (LAT).
Troy White earned a doctor of philosophy in English and comparative literary studies from the University of Warwick in England, a master of arts in English from the University of Mississippi, and a bachelor of arts in English and music from Mississippi College. White joined ETBU in 2013 and was promoted to associate professor in 2018. He teaches composition I and II courses, British literature, Victorian literature and the English setting, and detective fiction.