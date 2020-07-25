Saturday was filled with sad news out of Marion County as five new COVID-19 fatalities were reported and nine new cases were reported in Harrison County.
In Harrison County, Judge Chad Sims said he was notified of nine new cases Saturday, along with six new recoveries.
Of the cumulative total of 567 positive cases for the county, 33 have resulted in fatalities, 364 have been recoveries and 172 are considered active cases.
In nearby Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur said his county was notified of two new cases on Saturday along with five new fatalities. Marion County’s cumulative count is now at 116. Of those, eight have been fatalities, 33 have been recoveries and 75 are considered active.
“Please continue to pray for those affected by this virus,” said LaFleur. "May God be with their families in their grief."
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4:47 p.m., Saturday, 250 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 3,604,509 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 375,846 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 4,885 have resulted in death and 221,510 have recovered, for a total of 149,451 active cases.