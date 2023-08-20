The new Marshall Pet Adoption Center debuted its new building two years ago, in August 2021, with the same three full-time shelter staff members transferred to the new building over three times in size compared to what it had been.
Since that time, and using the new facilities to its highest possible output, the Marshall Pet Adoption Center staff and team of volunteers through the Friends of Marshall Animals have successfully transformed a shelter operating at 90 percent kill rate of adoptable animals to a 94 percent save rate of those same animals.
This was made possible through new programs, fundraisers by community members for ongoing projects and other shelter needs, and a continuously growing volunteer work force dedicated to supplementing the shelter’s full-time staff.
New Programs
Volunteer Kelli Smith said that the Friends of Marshall Animals implements and funds a wide range of new programs at the shelter aiming to combat the biggest issued faces by animals in Marshall and Harrison County.
One of the largest of these issues is over population, with the Lets Fix Marshall campaign aimed at addressing that problem directly.
Smith said that the program offers low- to no-cost spay and neutering to citizens of Marshall and Harrison County, as well as advertising for the program to raise awareness of the need to spay and neuter pets.
This has included six billboards paid for through the program, as well as special spay and neuter events hosted by the friends, with more planned through the remainder of the year. Sixty dogs have been fixed through the program’s efforts to far.
“At only one litter per year per dog, that prevents over 120 litters in the next two years,” Smith said, “Combined, these programs will prevent over 5,000 unwanted puppies/kittens from being born in the next two years.”
The organization not only addresses dogs either, with Smith and Jennifer Kridacorn from FOMA starting a cat TNR program that fixed 53 cats this season, with Smith saying that this potentially prevented 50,000 unwanted kittens over the next five years.
“These team leaders also educate and enlighten the community during their individual feral colony trapping projects,” she added.
Additionally to addressing community spay and neuter efforts, for the first time the shelter also has all of its adoptable pets spayed and neutered at the shelter before they find their forever homes.
This program is paid for by FOMA, and allows the organization to pay to fix every adult dog in the shelter so they don’t reproduce after being adopted.
“This is standard at shelters across the country, and usually cities and counties cover the cost since it ultimately saves money by combating pet overpopulation, but ours do not, so FOMA is temporarily stepping in to help demonstrate the effectiveness of this concept,” Smith said. “It’s the reason we transport pets up north. Cities in other parts of the country have been doing this for decades already and therefore don’t have the overpopulation issues we do.”
The organization has also worked to combat treatable medical issued faced by animal in the area that would have previously led to the animal being euthanized.
A retired veterinarian based out of Henderson has agreed to volunteer to work on shelter animals at MPAC one day a week, treating animals for injuries like mange and other ailments.
He is able to do so thanks to fundraising efforts previously made by FOMA to fund a brand new and fully stocked medical room at the adoption center, where the volunteers are able to work and treat the animals in their care.
Unique Adoption Initiatives
Along with its ongoing volunteer led foster program through the Friends of Marshall Animals, the MPAC and FOMA spent the last two years looking for other ways to reduce the number of animals in the shelter, and find other opportunities to find them homes.
This led to the organization beginning to work with other nonprofits and shelters across the country to transport animals up north to shelters in areas where they do not have overpopulation and can care for them.
This program allowed the shelter to transport less than 10 animals per van, paying around $200 per animal accepted for transport, when other organizations scheduled pick up at the shelter. These funds were supplemented by FOMA.
However, earlier this month the organization was able to acquire a transport van of its own and is now able to transport upwards of 50 adoptable animals to shelters up north on its own, whenever they organize to deliver the accepted animals.
Smith said that the new van also allows the organization to offer extra space to other nonprofits when the van isn’t full, charging the standard $200 per crate for delivery and allowing the organization to cover gas and other transport costs.
Smith said that Shelter Director Shelly Godwin is traveling to a number of these shelters herself with a van full of animals this upcoming week, dropping them off at shelters and other organizations.
“She’s going up there herself to also introduce herself, and so they can get to know her and we can form that relationship with them for the long term,” Smith said, “We are so lucky to have a director like Shelly, truly.”
The van’s inaugural voyage was to take 48 dogs to a mega-adoption event at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington. It was particularly successful, according to Smith, with 22 of shelter dogs adopted at the event.
The adoption event is the first of an annual event that the MPAC has begun to participate in as another way to introduce the shelter’s animals to new potential adopters.
Volunteer Efforts
Within the first year of the new shelter opening its doors, the Friends of Marshall Animals were able to bring in and train 200 new volunteers, a number that has continued to grow over the last two years.
Smith said that just last week 10 more volunteers went through training, with many longtime volunteers planned to be honored at next week’s City Council meeting by Police Chief Cliff Carruth.
Volunteers foster animals, and assist with a specific list of duties at the shelter itself and at special events hosted by MPAC and FOMA.
However, Smith stated that the volunteer work can only go so far, and that volunteers cannot do the jobs of the animal control officers trained for the work.
The shelter has had no additional hires since the move to the new building, with three full-time employees on staff, including Godwin, who has over 25 years of shelter experience.
“We are so grateful for Shelly, we often realize how unique she is because she has really dove head first into all of these new programs, and it has been a complete 180 on how we operate at the shelter than how it used to be,” Smith said.