Protecting and serving the citizens of Harrison County is of the utmost importance to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office’s chief deputy, Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher, which is why he is running for the office of sheriff in the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election.
“Harrison County is my home; it is where I’ve spent my whole life and where I am raising my children,” said Fletcher. “I’m invested in this community, and I will see to it that it’s protected.
“I’ve spent half of my life working at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, a job I love, and will continue to work to make this office the best it can be for our citizens,” he added. “I want this office to represent Harrison County to the fullest.
“I also want people to know that I have a servant’s heart, and I will fight to serve and protect Harrison County,” Fletcher said.
The Republican candidate is running against Democratic candidate and longtime Marshall Police officer, George Gill. For Fletcher, the office means making citizens a priority.
“The role of sheriff means that 66,553 people depend on me to make sure they’re safe and that their community is safe,” said Fletcher. “It means you’re taking on the responsibility of the county by putting service before self as I’ve always done.”
“The traits of the sheriff are traits that I value in my own life: honor, servant, integrity, honesty, transparency, and compassion,” he added. “It’s important to have compassion and understanding for people and their situation.”
Fletcher, who boasts 19 years at the sheriff’s office, cites his varied experience as making him the best candidate for the position.
“The question is not how many years of service do you have but what have you done with your years of service,” he said.
“I have spent my entire career with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. I have served in many roles learning the internal dynamics of each division,” said Fletcher.
He’s worked in the jail, on patrol, as patrol supervisor, in the Criminal Investigation Division, and as chief deputy.
“I started in the jail and worked my way up,” said Fletcher. “Serving in the jail, street deputy, supervisor, criminal investigator and chief deputy has given me a deep and thorough understanding of what each of these departments are accountable for and how they mesh together making one cohesive unit.
The fact he has patrolled all sections of the county — not just one — is also an asset, he indicated.
“I am the candidate that has supervisory experience, administration experience, budgeting experience and instructor training experience,” said Fletcher.
The positions have also prepared him in assisting prosecutors in their mission to assure justice is served.
“When working patrol I took many reports and statements, etcetera; but as an investigator I learned what it really takes to prepare a case for prosecution,” said Fletcher. “I have experience in working everything from simple theft to murder to managing crime scenes, while assuring that the prosecutors have everything they need for a prosecution.”
Throughout his law enforcement career, Fletcher has obtained a jailer license and peace officer license. Additionally, he’s a certified Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) instructor, and is certified in: Advanced Interview and Interrogation Techniques, Advanced Practical Homicide Investigation, and Advanced Firearms Instructor, to name a few. The candidate also serves as the range master and the Emergency Response Team commander.
Additionally, he boasts more than 1,800 hours of continuing education. Fletcher has also worked with jail standards, TCOLE audits and hand-in-hand with the Harrison County Commissioners Court.
“I’ve prepared and supervised a $7 million dollar budget that is balanced with a surplus this year,” he shared. “I’ve testified in courts in several counties and currently supervise 125 employees.”
Fletcher said he’s always had a vision to enhance the sheriff’s office in each role he’s served. Most recently, he’s been able to implement some changes in his current capacity that not only benefits the department, but the county, as a whole.
“I’ve already begun my vision for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and it’s all geared towards making our community a safe place to live and giving the department what it needs to continue that in today’s ever changing climate,” said Fletcher.
“Some of the modifications include changing patrol to 12 hour shifts and adding two deputy positions through the commissioners court,” explained Fletcher. “This has given the citizens of Harrison County two more patrol deputies on the street, at any given time.”
Under his leadership as chief deputy, the department has also invested in an evidence locker system that streamlines the evidence intake process. Additionally, the department successfully raised funds to rebuild the K-9 program, enabling them to buy four of the best patrol K-9s in the country, he said.
“We started a grant research program to help us with some of the demanding needs of this agency, and we have been awarded several grants, one of which will completely remodel and completely update our dispatch center with the newest technology available,” said Fletcher.
Also, as of October, two more jailer positions will be added to the main jail in an effort to retain employees and allow for more flexibility.
“This will allow increased staffing for changing the jails over to 12-hour shifts,” Fletcher explained. “These 12-hour shifts give employees more safety while at work due to more people being on shift and will allow more time at home with their families.
“I believe that a well-rested employee with less stress at home brings our citizens a better deputy/deputy jailer to work,” said Fletcher. “This helps to produce more tenured employees.
“These changes have been great for morale and been very effective with reducing turnover with patrol deputies and dispatchers,” he’s observed.
Fletcher noted his already good relationship with the HCSO staff, which he believes will help him better serve constituents.
“I know each of our employee’s strengths and weaknesses. They are assigned where they are able to make the department as strong as possible with the manpower we have,” he said.
“Our goal is to be a cohesive unit that serves the citizens of Harrison County in the most professional way possible,” he added.
He said HCSO employees have already witnessed his open door policy. They’ve become family.
“I work closely everyday with the sheriff’s office staff,” said Fletcher. “We are a family and they know that I will help with any problems they have. They also know that accountability is present and I expect nothing short of honesty and professionalism.
“Most importantly, I will never request any employee do something I am not willing to do myself,” said Fletcher.
Oftentimes his current role as chief deputy calls for him to be in the field, at any given time, if necessary, just as his sworn staff, he said.
He appreciates the cooperative efforts HCSO and fellow agencies share.
“The jurisdiction of the sheriff’s office does not start at the city limit signs. We are ready willing and able to join forces with any agency that calls for assistance,” said Fletcher.
Regarding any implementation of changes, if elected, Fletcher said HCSO has done very well keeping up with technology through grant applications.
“As we all know technology changes rapidly and we must change with it to have the best tools to complete our mission, which boils down to one mandate: protect all citizens of Harrison County to the best of our ability,” he said. “Harrison County includes all the towns that make up our great county.”
Fletcher said he hopes to unite the community closer to law enforcement.
“Today’s society is ever changing,” he said. “I hope to be able to provide even more training to our deputies to ensure that we are doing all we can to provide our citizens with deputies that are well rounded and prepared to take care of the task at hand.”
Fletcher is a Christian, husband and father of two. He is a member of the Texas Police Association, Texas Chief Deputies Association, Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, and a member of the Marshall Lions Club. He’s also assisted with fundraising for Harrison County Farm City Week.
Fletcher has chosen Gregg County DA chief investigator, Hall Reavis, as his chief deputy-elect. The campaign does a “Meet the Candidate” booth every Saturday in different parts of the county.