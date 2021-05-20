For the first time since COVID-19 struck communities last year, the local Commemorative Air Force Lone Star wing is planning a fundraising Spring Fly-In event this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event, which will be held at 2020 Warren Dr. in Marshall, will be informal according to the group’s Operations Officer Jimmy Page, who added that the bulk of the days activities will likely occur between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day.
“The event is informal, with pilots and folks from our community welcome to come and go as they please,” Page said.
The event will feature 20 mins rides in the Stearman, available for $150 to community members throughout the entire event. Anyone interested in participating can book a time in advance at www.lonestarwing.org/booking.
Additionally, Page said that the local Packard classic car club will be bringing some vehicles to show during the event, and the Experimental Aircraft Association chapter from Shreveport will be in attendance.
The group was also able to secure what Page described as an “interesting aircraft” from the Dallas area that will be brought to Marshall to be displayed during the event.
“The event will be easy-going and fun,” Page said. “The aircraft and classic car attendance will be weather-permitting, but even if the weather is bad and we can’t fly, we are going to be at the hangar for some food and fellowship.”
Refreshments including burgers and hotdogs will be available at the event for no charge, with Page adding that donations are appreciated. Food will be served first come, first served, with the group unable to estimate how many community members will be in attendance.
“These events raise awareness of the Commemorative Air Force mission to ‘Educate, Inspire, and Honor’ with the presentation of living WWII history,” Page said. “Fly-ins like this one allow our members and our community to be inspired by aviation and aviators from all walks of life and all interests. They also serve to help us fund the operation and maintenance of the aircraft through donations and the sales of rides at the event.”
The group is run by volunteers and is also responsible for the operation and maintenance of a 1941 Stearman biplane, which is funded entirely by events like this.
For more information on the group, or the event, go to www.facebook.com/lonestarcaf.