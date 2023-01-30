The inclement weekend weather left many Harrison County roads under water through Monday and washed out a few roads completely, Harrison County officials reported.
“We had some roads that were washed out that we completely had to close,” County Road Administrator Luke Davis said, adding “At one time, we had 39 roads that were flooded under water.”
Conditions were so dire on the east side of the county that both the Waskom and Elysian Fields school districts were forced to close on Monday due to the flash flooding and impassable roads.
“They had lots of roads [flooded],” said Davis.
Waskom ISD announced Monday evening that it was monitoring the weather and road conditions, but at that time was planning to resume school on Tuesday. Elysian Fields ISD had not announced any changes to its schedule as of Monday evening.
As of late Monday afternoon, Strickland Springs Road and Noon Day Road West remained completely washed out. Davis said road crews worked the entire weekend, starting Saturday through Sunday night, assessing the flooded roads.
“Saturday was when the first wave came through, and Sunday it hit real hard, and started flooding,” said Davis. “It was still raining this (Monday) morning.”
The road and bridge department, along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, urged residents to not take the chance traveling the flooded highways as it posed a danger.
“We’ve had problems with people trying to cross the flooded roads,” said Davis. “There were a couple of high water rescues where people had to be escorted out and had to get wreckers to pull their cars out.”
County officials urge residents to not take the chance when they encounter a flooded roadway.
“Stop, and turn around,” Davis advised.
“Turn around…don’t drown,” Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher reminded drivers on the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
“Observe the barricades; please do not move them,” added Davis. “Do not drive in high water.”
Roads that were originally reported closed due to flooding included:
- FM 134 in the area of Jonesville Cutoff
- 1700 block of Buck Sherrod Road
- FM 2199 a half mile north of Cross Roads
- Cox Road and Five Notch Road
- FM 9 South, just north of the Panola County line
- Blocker Road near Cargill
- West Noonday Road (culvert washed out)
- Strickland Springs South between FM 2625 and Old Town Road (not passable due to culvert washing out)
- Etheridge Road at Lansing Switch
- Waskom Elysian Fields Road near Holly Street
- Buchanan Road with water over both bridges
- Marshall Leigh Road near Texas 134.
The National Weather Service had issued a flood warning for the Sabine River in Panola, Harrison, Rusk and Gregg counties through midnight Tuesday. Harrison and Marion counties are also on a flood watch through 4 p.m. Thursday.
“Areas of rain will develop and begin to spread east across the region by mid to late morning Tuesday, and persist through much of the day Thursday before diminishing from west to east,” the NWS said. “Some of this rain may changeover to freezing rain at times across the western sections of East Texas into portions of Southwest Arkansas. Grounds remain very saturated in wake of extensive heavy rains that have fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous, and lakes rising to near or in excess of flood stage. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, with isolated higher amounts, are expected through Thursday afternoon.”