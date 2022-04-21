A treasure in the community whose passion as a florist helped many in their life’s journey is how those who knew and loved Willie C. Sneed — founder and owner of Flowers by Willie — remember her.
Sneed, who opened her business nearly 36 years ago at 705 W. Houston St. in Marshall, died Thursday, April 14. She was 77 years old.
Sneed’s granddaughter, Krystal Manning, who grew up in the floral shop and has worked alongside her grandmother, said the main thing her grandmother loved about her work was being able to touch the lives of others.
“It’s the people. She loved to meet new people,” said Manning. “She was a people-person and she would help out anybody that needed help. That’s just the type of person that she was.”
Funeral services have been set for 11 a.m., this Saturday, April 23, at the Texas and Louisiana Association Building, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home.
The matriarch of Flowers by Willie will be missed not only by her family, but loyal customers and patrons, many of whom took to social media to share their condolences on the floral shops’ Facebook page.
“A treasure for sure,” wrote Jeff Floyd. “We will miss her!”
Faye Else concurred.
“Willie will truly be missed by the entire city,” Else wrote. “After meeting her we became friends and I will miss her presence in my life.”
Chantell Johnson echoed their sentiments as she expressed how thankful she was for the years of dedication that the local florist had given to so many families.
“In January 2021, Mrs. Sneed did an awesome (family flower) arrangement for my Dad’s service. The flowers were a perfect match,” Johnson wrote. “She will truly be missed.”
Jayne Tabb said her life is richer for having known and worked with Sneed. Anga Sanders also noted how much she appreciated the service of Sneed during her time of bereavement.
“Ms. Willie did beautiful arrangements for both my parents’ services,” Sanders shared. “The cover for my dad was absolutely breathtaking.”
Expressing how surreal her passing feels, Sanders described Sneed as a “gentle, talented, gracious lady.”
May she “rest in flower-filled peace,” Sanders expressed.
Sneed not only built strong bonds with customers, but she also built lasting relationships with fellow local businesses.
Julia Williams, managing director of Peoples Funeral Home, said Flowers by Willie has always had a long-standing relationship with the establishment, dating back as far as the management of Williams’ late mother-in-law Rubye Williams.
“It’s been a positive relationship, going back to when Ms. Ruby was here and probably before,” said Williams. “She and Ms. Rubye were friends as well as collaborators for funeral service.”
“On a personal note she did the flowers for all three of my children’s weddings,” said Williams.
Williams said she always appreciated the quality of service Sneed provided.
“It was certainly her service, her attention to detail and just her creativity and suggestions on her experience and her judgments on how to make everything beautiful and affordable great,” she said on why she always relied on her service.
No matter the occasion — Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, weddings or funerals — customers could always rely on Sneed to deliver in their time of need.
“We even had a wedding in the flower shop,” Manning fondly recalled. “She’s done all of that. She’s been a part of a lot of people’s lives over the years.”
Sneed was so passionate about her career that she still worked, doing smaller jobs up until her passing.
“She was still working a little bit in the shop,” said Manning. “Last year was a turning point for her, but she was basically doing the small stuff — the corsages and boutonnieres — but she was still doing it. She was still active in her shop.”
Building a Legacy
Sneed, who was born and reared in Karnack, started her business in 1986 after her longtime boss and friend, John Zachary, closed his shop, Zachary Florist. Sneed had worked for Zachary for 12 years, helping with floral arrangements, deliveries and making rounds around the country to 48 states doing floral jobs.
Prior to working for Zachary Florist, she worked eight years as a nursing assistant for a nursing home. She discovered the floral industry was her calling after answering an ad for a delivery person for Zachary Florist.
“I had worked 12 years for Zachary’s and when he went out of business, I decided it was time for me to try for myself,” she told the News Messenger in a June 2015 article.
Despite naysayers, Sneed, who was a single mother of three boys at the time, stepped out on faith and established her floral shop inside of a home she bought. The floral shop still operates out of the home today and has been a beloved mainstay for over three decades.
“There were a lot of people saying I wouldn’t survive in this building,” Sneed told the News Messenger in the June 25 article. “As a young, single black woman, (at the time), I was determined to survive.”
It became not only a labor of love for Sneed, but for her family as well.
“I grew up very much so in the shop,” said Manning, sharing her grandmother opened the shop three months before her birth.
“I believe she trained me from a young person to come up in the shop and it ended up working out in my favor,” the granddaughter said.
Manning said it’s been both fun and inspiring to have grown up under the tutelage of her grandmother — a hardworking, highly admired and motivating entrepreneur.
“In the beginning it was fun to me because I looked up to my grandmother and I saw the things that she was able to accomplish with our family,” Manning reminisced. “She was able to take us on trips and do different things with the family and we all had fun; and we all did that because of my grandmother.
“And then I saw the impact that she had on a lot of people; and then it changed from fun to being inspired,” she said.
The granddaughter said she’s touched by all of the outpouring of love people have shown for her grandmother at the news of her passing.
“It makes me feel good,” said Manning.
Manning will now carry on the torch, operating the floral shop and delivering quality service just like her grandmother taught her.
“Yes, I will continue her legacy,” said Manning.
Sneed’s eldest son, Stanley Sneed, said the family appreciates the community’s support as they continue to build on the legacy.
“I would just like to thank the people of Marshall for their support down through the years,” said Stanley.
“We’re going to keep it going,” he said of Flowers by Willie.
Hours of operation will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“If anybody has any problems, call us we’ll make it right,” said Stanley.