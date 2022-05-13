The Union Pacific Railroad crossing near FM 1998 and Scottsville Road will be closed to through traffic to perform maintenance work on Thursday, May 19.
Motorists who travel on FM 2199 in Scottsville will need to find another route during the closure.
A statement from the Texas Department of Transportation says traffic will be detoured on a signed route on U.S. 80, State Loop 390, FM 1998 and Scottsville Road, and FM 2199. Portable message signs will be set up near the tracks to remind travelers of the scheduled road closure.
Construction begins at 7 a.m. and concludes at 7 p.m., or until work is done. TxDOT states that the construction schedule and road closures can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.
For more information about the road closure, detour routes or construction work, call the Texas Department of Transportation’s Marshall Area Office at (903) 935–2809.