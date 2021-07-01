JEFFERSON — The Friends of the Jefferson Animals nonprofit group in Jefferson issued a warning to pet owners on Wednesday reminding them to take steps to protect their pets during the upcoming Independence Day holiday on Sunday.
According to Petfinder.com, more pets go missing during the July Fourth holiday than any other time of year, due to pets getting scared and taking off running when they hear fireworks going off.
FOJA shared some tips with pet owners on Wednesday, provided by Petfinder.com, about how to prevent the loss of furbabies during the July holiday.
Pet owners should make sure their pet’s identification and tags are updated and visible on their pet in the days leading up to the July Fourth holiday, in case the pet escapes the house or yard, they can be found and easily identified and returned to their owners. Pet owners should also take a current photo of their pet prior to the holiday to help prove ownership or help share photos for searching groups.
Pet owners are also encouraged to take their pets outside for exercise earlier in the day on July Fourth, as most fireworks are often set off in the evening and night time hours.
Fireworks, charcoal, glow sticks and other harmful items should be kept out of pets’ reach to avoid chewing and accidental ingestion. During cookouts, pets should be kept well away from open flames and grills.
If pet owners already know their pets are disturbed by the loud sounds from fireworks, they should contact their veterinarians in advance of the holiday to see about administering a calming medication to help the pet deal with the stress. Pet owners can also help calm stressed and scared animals by playing music to help drown out the sounds of the fireworks on the July Fourth holiday.
In addition to providing tips for pet owners about how to deal with the stress caused by fireworks, FOJA is also collecting donations to help cover costs of vetting and fostering a recent influx of puppies and kittens.
The 501©3 nonprofit group serves the Marion County area by providing fostering services for lost, abandoned and abused animals but FOJA board members said recently the group has received a large number of puppies and kittens, many of which needed emergency and ongoing veterinary care.
“FOJA is asked daily to help with the unwanted and abandoned pets within our community and we do our absolute best to provide whatever it is to those pets in need,” member Dina Carroll said Monday. “Currently we have not one but four litters of puppies that have coccidia and it is draining our donations.”
Carroll said coccidia is a condition caused by a parasite that requires ongoing medication and special care for the affected puppies.
“Between vet visits, feeding, pee pads, disinfectant, wormer and medicine, we are strapped,” she said in a statement. “We would like to be able to purchase another outdoor kennel so that when we do take in a high needs litter, we have another option for those in need, but with the current situation of four needy litters, that isn’t possible.”
Carroll said normally FOJA places animals on a transport to a larger rescue outside of the Marion County area but due to the current kittens and puppies being under veterinarian care, they aren’t able to transport the animals.
“Ideally we would place puppies on transport every two weeks but with coccidia and limited space, we are in a holding pattern which means we are unable to take in countless abandoned pets weekly,” she said. “We are only a portion of the way into puppy and kitten season and the demand is outpacing our current resources. One dollar, three dollars, or even five — it all makes such a huge difference in the lives of these animals.”
Donations can be made to FOJA directly on the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/270881970262617 or on the group’s website at www.friendsofjeffersonanimals.org