JEFFERSON — The Friends of Jefferson Animals nonprofit organization on Tuesday released the upcoming dates the Animal Protection League’s mobile unit will be visiting Jefferson to offer its low cost veterinarian services.
FOJA partnered with the Animal Protection League more than a year ago to bring its low cost veterinary services to the pet owners of Marion County through the APL’s traveling mobile unit.
The APL’s mobile unit is set to visit Jefferson from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 11, Feb. 15, March 15 and March 29 at the Jefferson Outpost, located at 220 North Polk Street in Jefferson.
The APL mobile unit will offer low cost vaccinations for animals through its walk in service and will offer low cost spay and neuter surgeries through appointments only.
To make an appointment for a spay or neuter in advance, call the APL at 903-753-7387 or 903-439-2953.
The APL has seven licensed veterinarians and a stainless steel surgery unit in its mobile unit.
Surgery costs include an injection for pain and antibiotics. Following surgery, dogs will go home wearing an E-collar.
All dogs to the APL must arrive on a leash and all cats must arrive in carriers.
To see a list of costs, visit www.aplspayneuter.org