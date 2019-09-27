Friends of Marshall Animals (FOMA) honored orphan pets on Thursday who died before finding their “furever” home and “furever” humans.
The memorial event at Telegraph Park, gathered dozens on Thursday who mourned the loss of shelter animals who were never given the opportunity to experience the stability of a loving pet owner.
The Marshall event, which organizers plan to make an annual memorial event, is part of the national campaign hosted in more than 180 countries each year.
“Remember Me Thursday is a global awareness campaign that unites people and pet adoption organizations around the world,” FOMA member Bridget Fugler said on Wednesday. “Together we are a voice for orphan pets. The entire world will share the importance of pet adoption and shine a light on all orphan pets that are waiting for their forever homes in shelters and rescues.”
In addition to mourning the lost shelter animals, those present on Thursday also mourned the loss of their beloved pets and stressed the importance on adopting for a new pet instead of shopping.
“We remember those tonight who never had that chance to become ‘family,’ and those who did become family who have left our lives, “ Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stacia Runnels said Thursday. “We celebrate adoption and we we celebrate life. We encourage our friends and neighbors across the nation to go to our shelters first. But always, we remember those who were lost. Find and share the love a pet can bring and be forever changed.”
FOMA has several upcoming adoption events, including one at Petsense and Tractor Supply in Marshall on Oct. 4. FOMA will also have dogs up for adoption at the Fire Ant Festival in downtown Marshall.
FOMA is always seeking more individuals willing to foster animals and help save lives while the “purrfect furever” home can be found.
To find out more about FOMA, including foster opportunities and adoption events, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfMA/ or their website at https://friendsofmarshallanimals.org/