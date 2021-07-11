Friends of Marshall Animals, FOMA, kicked off its “Jordan’s Way Clear the Shelters” fundraiser with a “Cookies 4 a Cause” bake sale, Saturday, to jumpstart its $15,000 goal to benefit Marshall Animal Shelter.
“It’s a fundraiser for Jordan’s Way, who is coming to Marshall, July 21, and he’s going to help us raise $15,000, which is our set goal to raise that day. In four hours, we’re trying to raise $15,000,” said event coordinator, Bridget Fugler. “It’s all going to go towards Marshall Animal Shelter.”
Saturday’s goodies included cupcakes, cookies, cake slices and more. The bake sale was held inside of Addictions boutique in downtown Marshall.
“The bake sale is the kickoff for the Jordan’s Way (event)), so all the money we raise here between 2 and 6 p.m., will go towards the $15,000 goal,” said Fugler.
FOMA noted before that Jordan’s Way is named for the shelter dog that changed the life of the organization’s founder, Kris Rotonda. After Jordan’s passing in 2018, Rotonda made clearing animal shelters his mission, as a way of honoring Jordan and others like her.
At every stop on the tour, Jordan’s Way raises funds on behalf of animal shelters and rescue groups.
FOMA has also started raising money on FOMA’s Facebook page. FOMA is excited about being a part of the Jordan’s Way nationwide fundraising event.
“He is going to all 50 states. That week, he’ll have (some) shelters in Texas that he would be hitting,” said Fugler.
Marshall is one of 20 stops in Texas during the 50-state “Clear the Shelters” tour.
During Marshall’s event, which is set for July 21, Fugler said some exciting surprises are in store to help reach their $15,000 goal.
“On that day, if we get certain goals, let’s say if we hit $200, somebody might get a pie in the face,” she chuckled.
Jana Hernandez, FOMA’s foster coordinator, has volunteered to dye her hair purple when they reach a milestone, and volunteer Leta Kay has also challenged herself to a bob for dog bones to encourage donations.
“So, we have certain goals that we are trying to hit, and once we do hit those, we would do some (daring) things,” Fugler teased.
Amy Owen, vice president of Friends of Marshall Animals and initiator of the local “Clear the Shelters” event, explained before that the upcoming event format will be similar to an old-fashioned telethon. Instead of a studio, the action will take place at Marshall Animal Control and Shelter, 607 East End Blvd. S.
According to FOMA, all “Clear the Shelter” contributions are earmarked for veterinary support for animals to be transported out of state, and to stock the Marshall Pet Adoption Center with consumable medical items.
“We are here to help just raise money and get the animals out as fast as possible while we can to a forever home,” Fugler said of FOMA’s mission. “Jana (Hernandez) is the foster coordinator and she’s amazing. She’s the one that helps get all those animals on transports and out of the shelter to foster homes. She has fosters, and once a month she does adoption events. She does amazing getting the animals out to fosters.”
Hernandez said the next adoption day, hosted by FOMA, will be noon to 3 p.m., July 18, at Pet sense.
FOMA noted that the upcoming Clear the Shelters event can be watched in person or streamed live from FOMA’s Facebook page on July 21, from 6 to 10 p.m.