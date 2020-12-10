The Friends of Marshall Animals will host their annual Ugly Sweater Dog Walk this Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at Telegraph Park.
FOMA event organizer Amy Owens said that the event will be run very much the same way as it has in previous years, with the exception that community members in attendance are asked to wear masks.
“We are going to be outside, and walking through the market, so everyone will be wearing a mask in the walk and in the market,” she said.
Also new this year to the event, the Grinch will make an appearance to greet attendees and their pets.
“We are very excited about having the Grinch there this year,” Owens said.
Fifteen people and their pets have already preregistered for the event, Owens said, with others opting for in-person registration during the day of the event.
Registration on the day of the event is $20 per entry.
FOMA will give away four prizes during the event, including for the overall ugliest sweater, most festive, tackiest and the cutest.
Prizes will include gift cards from local establishments including Central Perks, Miquel’s Authentic Mexican Food, Pizzeria by Pietro’s, Stagecoach Coffee and the Ginocchio.
Participants will walk from Telegraph Park up North Washington and make a u-turn, according the Owens, who said that the group will walk through the Outdoor Christmas Market set up that day.
“It will be nice because all of the people in the market will be able to see all of the animals,” Owens said.
For more information on the event go to www.friendsofmarshallanimals.org.