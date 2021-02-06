On Feb. 4 the Friends of Marshall Animals organization presented a check for $100,000 to the city of Marshall for construction of the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center.
This check represents the first scheduled installment of a commitment to raise $450,000 from private donors toward construction of this much needed facility. Private donors, FOMA officers, volunteers and many caring community members made this contribution possible with their financial gifts and commitments of time to fundraising.
Tax deductible contributions may be made to Friends of Marshall Animals, Inc., P.O. Drawer V, Marshall, TX 75671, and at FriendsofMarshallAnimals.org online, or by visiting their Facebook page.
Another fundraising opportunity for the Marshall Pet Adoption Center exists with the city. On Monday, the city announced a once in a lifetime opportunity for citizens and friends of Harrison County to showcase their beloved animal through murals in the lobby and community room.
All proceeds from this fundraiser will provide for the furniture, fixtures, and equipment needed in the Pet Adoption Center scheduled to open in the summer of 2021. Mural animals may display the treasured family dog or cat, but animals may also be a show animal, a barrel racing horse, an FFA project animal, or a unique family pet.
Sponsorships will be available now through April 30. For more information, citizens may visit http://www.marshalltexas.net or call (903) 934-7995.
Individuals may purchase mural sponsorships in the City Manager’s office at 401 S. Alamo Blvd., the current Animal Control & Shelter at 607 East End Blvd South, or https://donorbox.org/adoption-center-mural-2.