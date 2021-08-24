To aid the furry friends of the newly-built Marshall Pet Adoption Center, Friends of Marshall Animals (FOMA) presented city officials with a $14,000-plus check, on Monday, from funds raised through the recent Jordan’s Way fundraiser.
“It’s a good feeling that we’re able to do so much and give back to help them,” said Amy Owen, FOMA vice president and coordinator of the local fundraiser.
“We thank Jordan’s Way for coming,” she said. “Without them, this wouldn’t have been possible.”
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth accepted the check, expressing how grateful his department, along with the entire city of Marshall, is for FOMA’s efforts.
“I know everybody’s poured their heart into this,” Carruth said of the efforts to build the newly-constructed shelter, providing more space for the animals.
“I can’t tell you just how much I appreciate that – just not me, but our city, our department, and our citizens,” he told FOMA members.
The police chief said the shelter, which is run by the police department, relies on FOMA’s help.
“You guys have done so much work in helping us get to where we’re at,” he said.
“You know that we’re so dependent on you guys to help us with volunteers, getting the word out so more people will come in looking at the shelter. It’s a brand new shelter. We’ve been taking in more animals now that people are getting those out to a new home,” Carruth said.
The police chief applauded the foster volunteers for their great work in getting the animals out of the shelter into a home.
“Of course, this is just the beginning,” he said. “We want to keep that momentum going in our community and get more people involved; and not just involved in fundraisers, but just getting involved in the shelter and getting the word out.”
Carruth said spay and neutering is all a part of making the program a success.
“Spay and neutering is a big deal, so if citizens don’t have an animal spayed and neutered please work with us so that we can help make that happen,” he said.
In addition to thanking the volunteers for their efforts, the police chief also thanked animal shelter employees.
“You guys have worked so hard and I definitely thank you,” he said.
Owen noted before that the money raised from the Jordan’s Way fundraiser will cover costs associated with transporting the animals from Marshall Animal Shelter to the Kansas rescue organization.
“It will be used where they can vaccinate on intake and then it will also be put towards their medical bills and their vet bills,” she said Monday.
The organization welcomes more volunteers and potential fosters to assist FOMA’s mission as they work to aid the shelter.
“We need volunteers and fosters because the new shelter is filling up rather quickly and we’re going to need people to help us to continue to help them to achieve success here, and make it no-kill, which means no healthy or (treatable) animal is euthanized for space,” said FOMA board member, Amanda Smith. “So we want to become a no-kill shelter. That means you have to save 90 percent and we need volunteers and fosters for that.
“It takes a team,” she said.