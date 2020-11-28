After years of working toward the goal of a new pet adoption center and animal shelter, the dream has been realized and the Friends of Marshall Animal (FOMA) nonprofit is asking the community to contribute towards their portion of the needed funds.
FOMA’s portion of the $1,599,972 million shelter construction is $450,000, funded by donations from the public. $900,000 of the project will be paid for by the city of Marshall and Harrison County will contribute $250,000 toward the shelter.
Billy Ballow and Berry and Clay Construction have been chosen to build the project which is now underway and anticipated to be complete in May 2021 on East Travis Street.
According to information released by FOMA in their donation information, thousands of cats and dogs will have a chance to be adopted and will get spayed and neutered.
“City staff and volunteers will have the space and tools to protect and restore abused and neglected animals,” information from FOMA stated. “The Marshall Pet Adoption Center will be a giant step forward for Marshall and Harrison County.”
In order to allow for a variety of naming opportunities at the facility the following spaces are available with the donation amounts:
- Adopting and training center – $100,000
- Medical clinic — $100,000
- Main entrance and lobby — $100,000
- Staff break room — $25,000
- Director’s office — $25,000
- Cat adoption and kennels — $25,000
- Cat exercise room — $25,000
- Get acquainted adoption room — $10,000
- Laundry — $10,000
- Coffee bar — $10,000
- Animal kitchen and food prep — $10,000
- Equipment room — $5,000
- Quarantine yard — $5,000
- Food storage — $5,000
- Grooming — $5,000
- General storage — $3,500
- Dog kennels — 62 at $1,000 each — $62,000
- Supporter recognition plaque — 300 at $500 each — $15,000
Each and every donation, regardless how small, is appreciated and tax deductible, FOMA organizers said.
For more information or to donate call 903-935-5232 or go to www.friendsofmarshallanimals.org.