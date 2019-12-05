Ugly sweaters and doggie fun are on the agenda for the fourth annual Ugly Sweater Dog Walk, which will be hosted Dec. 14 by the Friends of Marshall Animals organization.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. with registration, and the walk will kickoff at 11:30 a.m.
Bridget Fulger with FOMA said that the event is a fun way for the FOMA to get involved with the annual Wonderland of Lights celebration.
“We wanted a way to be involved as well as a way to have the dogs active in the community,” Fulger said. “So this started a few years ago and it kind of grew from there.”
The walk is a 1k and will start at Telegraph Park, working its way down the main strip of the annual Winter Market.
“It’s just going to be a little walk through down town followed by judging,” Fulger said.
Three judges, which Fulger said change every year, will determine which dogs and their owners are selected as winners if four categories: tackiest sweater, cutest sweater, most festive and overall ugliest.
Prizes will be awarded for each category, and each participant will also receive a reward.
With registration community members are able to reserve a limited edition event T-shirt which is included in the $20 entry fee.
The number of T-shirts in various sizes are limited, so Fulger said community members interested should register in advance online.
“We will have T-shirts from previous years for people who turn up on the day of the event to register,” Fulger said. “But to reserve a new shirt in the right size people should be sure to register early.”
One team registration includes one dog and one owner, which includes one T-shirt. To add an additional dog the fee is $10 and $15 for an extra T-shirt.
“It’s just a fun event and we look forward to it every year,” Fulger said. “A lot of people get very creative with the event so it can be crazy and a lot of fun.”
To register for the event go to the groups Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FriendsOfMA and the link for registration is on the event page.