The Friends of Marshall Animals will be celebrating the roaring 20’s on April 26, hosting their largest fund drive of the year at Roaring For The Rescues Casino Night at the Marshall Civic Center.
Community members can choose from among blackjack, roulette, craps and bingo, or play them all. They can also listen to live entertainment by jazz duo Martyn Popey and Maryah McHam.
Drinks, dinner and dessert will also be available, all included in the price of a ticket.
There will be raffle prizes and silent auctions of items of value or of experience opportunities.
The awards include unique artworks, cool gadgets and gift certificates.
The gala begins at 6 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m.
Tickets are $50 for one, and $75 for two. You can also purchase a table (six tickets) for only $180. All tickets include $50 in chips and one raffle entry per person.
All proceeds from the evening will benefit Harrison County’s cats and dogs, so you can have a good time while doing good. Proceeds help build a new shelter and support programs to increase live outcomes at the old shelter.
Tickets are available at Central Perks, the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, the Marshall Convention and Visitor Bureau,or online at eventbrite.com.
A limited number of sponsorship opportunities remain available. Inquire with Friends of Marshall Animals if you’d like to be featured in association with the event.