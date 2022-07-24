Gerald the golden furred dog smiled for a photo with his new owner on Saturday at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center as the Friends of Marshall Animals hosted their special $20 pet adoption weekend.

The adoption event for dogs and cats in need continues from noon to 2 p.m. at Petsense in Marshall. The adoption event is made possible by a partnership between FOMA and the Best Friends Animal Society in honor of this weekend’s National Adoption Weekend.

Recommended For You


Tags

Bridget began at the LNJ working in sports, city reporting and then on the education beat before moving to the MNM where she covers education and the cities of Jefferson, Harleton and Hallsville. Bridget has two daughters and loves her family and animals.