Love is in the air at the Michelson Museum of Art this week, where the museum board held its annual fundraiser, For the Love of Art, on Tuesday.
Community members who attended the event were treated to a date night extravaganza on Tuesday, with raspberry prosecco greeting them at the door.
“We really wanted to offer something fun for everyone to do on Valentine’s Day here in Marshall,” said board member Joy Berry.
Attendees enjoyed a catered dinner by At Your Service Catering company of Marshall, as well as live music and dancing by DJ Jazzy Jope (Joseph Filippazzo).
Berry said that a wide range of items were also available for the museum’s silent auction during the event. Unique art items such as safari wood carvings, paintings, fine jewelry, handbags and more were available for bid by the community.
“We set a big goal for ourselves this year, and we have exceeded it already,” Berry said, “We are just so grateful for everyone is came out to celebrate Valentine’s Day with us.”
She added that the museum board is considering making the event an annual occurrence, rather than planning a new fundraiser every year, due to this year’s success.
“We had people on a waitlist for this event, even as recently as yesterday we had people calling in to see if they were able to get a table,” Berry said.
The events success was largely due to the hard work of the board’s fundraising committee, according to Berry, which is made up on co chairs Celia Carlile and Suzanne Planchard and members Joan Wortley-Hunt, Joy Berry, Raymond Kelly, Diane Taylor, Dinora Harris, Joan Wortley-Hunt, Charles Cornish and Amanda Wynn.
She said that the group has been working and planning since September 2022 to make Tuesday’s event a success, adding that the event is important for the museum as the only fundraising event the host all year.
“The museum is so incredibly important to Marshall,” Berry said, “Other than our regular fundraiser, everything else that we do here is always free.”
For more information about the Michelson Museum of Art and its upcoming events community member can go to www.michelsonmuseum.org.