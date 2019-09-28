A Harrison County grand jury on Thursday indicted former Harrison County chief deputy treasurer, Terri Ann Pace, for theft of property, allegedly stealing more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000 while working for the county.
According to her indictment, the 51-year-old, of Marshall, executed a scheme or continuing course of conduct that began on or about July 1, 2017, and continued until on or about Dec. 1, 2018. The alleged scheme involved unlawfully appropriating by acquiring or otherwise exercising control over money that was in the possession of then-county treasurer, Jamie Noland Smith, without the elected official’s consent and with the intent to deprive the official of the property.
Pace was arrested in July for the alleged actions and initially charged with abuse of official capacity, following an investigation by the Texas Rangers.
DPS Spokesperson Sgt. Jean Dark noted at the time that the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office requested an investigation by the Texas Rangers after some discrepancies were found in an internal financial audit. According to the District Attorney Reid McCain, the reported theft in the treasurer’s office was discovered as part of a routine audit conducted by the county auditor in late 2018.
“In January 2019 it appeared that monies were missing from the treasurer’s office. At that time, the Harrison County auditor notified the District Attorney’s Office who contacted the Texas Rangers,” McCain indicated, at the time. “Texas Ranger Josh Jenkins investigated the case. Pursuant to his investigation, Ranger Jenkins secured a warrant for Pace.”
Pace turned herself in to the Harrison County jail on July 1, several days after a warrant was issued on June 24 out of the 71st Judicial District Court. She was released shortly after her detainment on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
Human resource records show that Pace worked as chief deputy treasurer under the administration of former county treasurer Jamie Noland Smith. She was hired in August 2016. On Jan. 1, 2019, she transferred her employment to Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Judge Nancy George’s office to work as a court clerk.
She has been terminated from employment with the county since her arrest. During her capacity as chief deputy treasurer, Pace would often stand in the frequent absence of the then-county treasurer, presenting the office’s monthly reports to the Harrison County Commissioners Court. She also helped prepare and signed off on the treasurer office’s budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year.