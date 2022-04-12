A former Elysian Fields teacher, Christopher Harrison Eppley, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years deferred adjudication Tuesday for the charge of improper relationship between an educator and student.
The relationship occurred while Eppley was a social studies teacher at Elysian Fields Middle School, but with a student from neighboring school district, Waskom.
The 38-year-old, of Marshall, pleaded guilty to the crime through a plea bargain agreement made between the state and the defense. The sentencing hearing was held in the 71st District Court.
Eppley was arrested for the offense of improper relationship between an educator and student, back in March 2020. He was indicted by the grand jury December of that year.
According to the indictment, around March 2, 2020, with the intent that a student he knew was enrolled at a primary or secondary school in Waskom — outside of his district — would engage in sexual contact with him, Eppley solicited by text message the student to meet him.
“The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Eppley, signed by (County Court-at-Law) Judge (Joe) Black, for improper relationship between educator and student following an investigation into a student teacher relationship complaint,” the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office informed in a press release, at the time of Eppley’s arrest.
In addition to six years deferred adjudication, the former teacher was ordered to perform 300 hours of community service.
Eppley’s teaching certificate is currently inactive as his status is listed as currently under review by the Texas Education Agency’s Educator Investigation Division.