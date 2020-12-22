A former Elysian Fields teacher, Christopher Harrison Eppley, has been indicted by a Harrison County grand jury for improper relationship between an educator and student.
The 36-year-old, of Marshall, was arrested for the crime back in March. He was indicted by the grand jury Dec. 17.
According to the indictment, around March 2, with the intent that a student he knew was enrolled at a primary or secondary school in Waskom — outside of his district — would engage in sexual contact with him, Eppley allegedly solicited by text message the student to meet him.
According to the indictment, the incident occurred while Eppley was employed as a teacher at Elysian Fields Middle School.
“The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Eppley, signed by (County Court-at-Law) Judge (Joe) Black, for improper relationship between educator and student following an investigation into a student teacher relationship complaint,” Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher informed in a press release, at the time of Eppley’s arrest.
OTHER INDICTMENTS FOR DECEMBER WERE:
- Roy Lee Fletcher, 62, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- David Dewayne Hodge, 39, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Kawayne Lamar Green, 31, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Marquis Lamar Mills, 29, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Quatavrius Latrell Thomas, 28, of Shreveport, La., evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Whitney James Johnson, 35, of Larue, burglary of a building, burglar of a habitation;
- Stephanie Dalette Matthews, 55, of McKinney, theft of property less than $1,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- Tom Curtis Johnson III, 38, of Marshall, two counts of aggravated robbery;
- Arnold Otto French III, 49, of Marshall, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;
- Joshua Douglas Gaston, 27, of Marshall, assault family violence;
- Tracy Wayne Horton, 47, of Harleton, assault on a public servant;
- Donald Joseph Calderwood, also known as Donald Holland, 60, of Linden, misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property more than or equal to $30,000 but less than $150,000.