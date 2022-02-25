A Harrison County jury on Thursday sentenced former sheriff’s deputy Charles “Chase” Dotson to 90 days in the county jail after Dotson pleaded guilty to official oppression, stemming from a November 2018 incident.
The offense is a Class A misdemeanor that is punishable by up to one year in the county jail, or a fine not to exceed $4,000 — or both fine and confinement.
“The indictment stems from an incident that occurred on Nov. 22, 2018, involving Dotson and Charles Collins, who was a prisoner in Dotson’s custody at the Harrison County Jail Annex,” the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office explained in a news release, at the time of Dotson’s indictment. “In that incident, it is alleged that Dotson, acting under the color of his employment as a Harrison County deputy sheriff, unlawfully mistreated the prisoner by hitting him in the face and on his head.”
While Dotson did plead guilty to the official oppression charge, he was found not guilty of two other charges — aggravated assault against a public servant and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
“He pled guilty to official oppression,” explained John Moore, who served as special prosecutor in place of District Attorney Reid McCain. McCain recused himself from the case.
“The other one, on the tampering, was a directed verdict, which was fine with the state. We understood that,” Moore said, explaining that the presiding judge granted a directed verdict of not guilty for that charge after prosecutors advised they didn’t have enough evidence to prove that particular charge.
“And then the aggravated assault by a public servant was found not guilty,” Moore told the News Messenger. “I talked to the jurors, and they said [it was] because there wasn’t any serious bodily injury.”
The jury trial kicked off Wednesday in the 71st Judicial District Court and ended Thursday. Moore said he didn’t have much else to say on the case other than it was a case that just needed to be tried, like it was, by a jury.
“The jury needed to make the decision on this case. This case needed to be tried, the truth needed to come out, and let the Harrison County voters see what the evidence was, and they made that decision,” Moore said.
Speaking to the News Messenger following the trial, Butch Dunbar, an attorney with the Texas Municipal Police Officers Association who represented Dotson in the case, expressed how remorseful Dotson is about his actions and has accepted responsibility.
“Chase admitted that he got carried away back then,” said Dunbar. “We met with the (Texas) Rangers, and he admitted to it then; he stood up in front of a jury and admitted to it.”
“Chase has been wanting to apologize to Mr. Collins,” Dunbar added. “It’s inappropriate for him to visit with him while this has been pending. He wants to give his apologies. He got carried away.”
Both sides appreciated the jury for their service, they said.
“The jury was on the spot with the not guilty,” Dunbar said regarding the verdict for aggravated assault by a public servant.
“The judge was on the spot with the not guilty (directed verdict) ... tossing that one out,” Dunbar said of the directed verdict for the tampering with physical evidence charge due to a lack of sufficient evidence.
“The jury came to what I think [is appropriate],” Dunbar said, regarding the punishment for the official oppression charge. “We respect their decision. The jury did a good job. They paid attention the whole time we were there.”
Dunbar thanked local attorney Rick Hurlburt for assisting him.
“I couldn’t have gotten this done without the help of Rick Hurlburt. He’s a local attorney in Longview. He aided me immensely,” said Dunbar.
Collins, a Waskom resident and oilfield consultant, had initially filed an official oppression complaint in November 2018 against Dotson and subsequently followed it up with a civil lawsuit in Marshall’s federal court, in January 2019, to compensate for his pain and suffering.
The civil suit was dismissed in April 2021 after reaching a settlement in the amount of $325,000. Per the settlement agreement, the Texas Association of Counties, which provides liability insurance for county jails, agreed to pay a total of $325,000 to resolve the claim against Dotson.