A former Longview High School chemistry teacher was transferred to Harrison County Jail after being arrested last Thursday for aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child.
Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain said Topher James Stout, 40, was initially arrested in Longview for aggravated sexual assault of a child after the police department responded to a residence on the Harrison County side of Longview, regarding the alleged crime.
Longview police arrested Stout after responding at 2:17 a.m., last Thursday, to his home in the 2500 block of Oasis Drive in reference to a sexual assault of a 12-year-old child, police spokesperson Brandon Thornton said in a statement to the Longview News Journal.
“He was booked into the Gregg County Jail,” McCain told the News Messenger Tuesday.
Stout’s bond was originally set in Gregg County at $10,000.
“Once LPD detectives made us aware, we worked with them, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Gregg County District Attorney’s Office and Longview PD to get a new charge,” McCain said.
“He was also transported to Harrison County Jail,” McCain said, noting the transfer occurred last Friday.
Upon learning of a second alleged victim, Stout’s bond was set in Harrison County at $200,000 on each charge. The case remains under investigation, the DA said.