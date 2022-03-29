JEFFERSON — Former Marshall ISD band director and current East Texas Baptist University professor Anthony Robinson is set to perform a concert at the historic Union Missionary Baptist Church in Jefferson on Sunday.
The event, hosted by Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players community theatre group, is set for 5 p.m. on Sunday at the church, located at 520 Houston St. in Jefferson.
Robinson, a percussionist, is set to perform a concert of Oscar-winning music, including, “My Funny Valentine,” “My Heart Will Go On,” “Send in the Clowns,” “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face,” “Moon River,” and more.
Robinson is also set to perform, “If I Could Reach You,” which was written by Marshall native Randy McNeill, a Golden Globe Nominee. The song won an Oscar in 1972 and was featured in the movie, “Butterflies Are Free.” McNeill and his family members are invited to attend.
Other additions to the concert will be a small exhibit of clothing worn by two Hollywood stars. One outfit is a purple velvet pantsuit that was owned by actress Rita Moreno, an Oscar winner who is currently up another at the award. The other item is a peau de soie full length cape trimmed in fur that was worn in the movie, “These Old Broads,” by Debbie Reynolds, Elizabeth Taylor or Joan Collins.
Both items are from The Marcia Thomas Collection of vintage clothing.
Robinson is graduate of Northwestern State University and of East Texas State University (now Texas A&M Commerce). He also is a graduate of the First Sergeants Academy at Maxwell Air Force Base. He is the current assistant conductor/principal percussionist with the Marshall Sympathy Orchestra and as a percussionist with the Shreveport Symphony.
Robinson is also a percussion specialist with Springhill ISD, and a section percussionist with the Longview Symphony. He is also an adjunct professor of percussion at East Texas Baptist University and following his retirement as head band director for Marshall ISD, he frequently donates much of his time and talent to area nursing homes.
Tickets are $15 each and the doors will open at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Wine and snacks will be provided after the concert.
The concert serves as a fundraiser for the OHTP which hosts productions and other events in the community throughout the year.
Coming up in September is the OHTP’s second annual Pioneer Days Weekend event. The OHTP is in its 33rd season of community theatre in Jefferson.
To learn more about the OHTP, their events and productions, visit their website at www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com.