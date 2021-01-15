A former Marshall ISD superintendent is facing felony theft and tampering charges after an investigation in Montgomery County.
Former Marshall ISD Superintendent Kenn Franklin, who served at the district from 2006 to 2009, was arrested by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 7 and charged with theft of property less than $150,000 but more than $30,000, as well as a charge of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to harm or defraud.
Both charges are state jail felonies and can carry a punishment of 180 days to two years in state jail and a fine of up to $10,000.
Franklin left Marshall ISD in 2009 to become superintendent of New Caney ISD in New Caney, located outside of Houston. Records show Franklin has served as the New Caney ISD Superintendent from 2009 until late 2020 when he resigned.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office shows Franklin’s two charges are pending pretrial in the 221st Montgomery County District Court following his release on bond on Jan. 7.