Former Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver announced the opening of his new public relations consulting firm this week, Write Team Services, where he aims to help area schools, businesses and churches with all of their public relations needs.
Weaver, who marked his last day at Marshall ISD on Friday after exactly nine years as the district’s spokesman, said he first came up with the idea of opening his own consulting firm a couple of years ago when another East Texas school district needed some public relations help.
“Dr. Jerry Gibson, who was the Marshall ISD superintendent in 2019 felt we had an obligation as a larger neighboring school district to offer them some help,” Weaver said. “So I went and met with their superintendent and administrators and offered some social media help and guidance and that’s when I realized there are other rural school districts, small businesses and churches that could use public relations help but might not necessarily have the budget for a full time communications director on staff.”
Weaver has more than 25 years experience in print journalism, sports information communications and public relations. He served as the sports editor of the Marshall News Messenger from 1996 to 2000, then went to East Texas Baptist University where he served as the university’s sports information director from 2000 to 2012 before taking the public relations position at Marshall ISD from 2012 until this year. Weaver has also worked with KMHT radio on occasion in a broadcasting role.
Weaver said Wednesday after praying about his decision to leave Marshall ISD and start his own company this summer, he felt God lead him to create Write Team Services.
“All this summer my family and I prayed about it and felt God lead me to do this and make it work,” Weaver said. “I’ve provided different services for some area school districts and businesses and there has been a great response so far.”
Through his company, Weaver will use his expertise to help businesses, school districts, churches or organizations with services including writing press releases and features to be sent to local media outlets or within the company. He will also provide website and social media accounts management and feedback. Professional development can also be provided to existing staff on how to handle open records, resumes, grant writing and even graphic design.
“Whatever their individual needs are,” Weaver said. “What Write Team Services offers is really broken down into four main areas. I offer public relations consulting with 24 hours, seven days a week access, as well as professional development. The second area is in website content management. Websites that need to be updated or managed or need a critical eye, I can offer feedback and help. I can provide social media account management and lastly, I can provide writing services, including press releases, features, resumes, graphic design and grant writing.”
Weaver has already begun building a client list made up of several East Texas school districts and companies, including Karnack ISD, Elysian Fields ISD and Community Healthcore.
“I’ve done some work with Community Healthcore recently in the form of a press release and offered some services to Karnack and Elysian Fields ISDs, working with their existing district staff and managing social media accounts.”
Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson said Weaver’s recent help in managing the district’s public relations has created a stronger connection with the district and their Karnack ISD community.
“This spring, Karnack ISD made one of our best decisions and hired David Weaver to manage our public relations, and website,” Dickson said in a statement. “It is vital that communication is clear, and effective for all of our stakeholders. David helps us stay up to date with current requirements, as well as just keeping our page fresh with pictures and stories we send him. In a small district, we just did not have the manpower to do this. Thanks to David, we are compliant and current with our information.”
Elysian Fields ISD administrators were also singing Weaver’s praises.
“David Weaver is amazing. He guided my school district and me through a very difficult situation with his knowledge and expertise,” Elysian Fields ISD Assistant Superintendent Monica Simmons said in a statement. “He is reliable and a pleasure to work with. His professional writing abilities have helped me share a variety of information with an assortment of groups. I am so glad we made the decision to hire him. It was the best decision for our organization and he continues to impress. I would highly recommend Mr. Weaver to any school district in need of public relations help and creation. He is top-notch.”
Weaver’s services, testimonials and history are all available on is new Write Team Services website at www.writeteamservices.com, as well as his company’s Facebook page at Write Team Services LLC.
Weaver can also be contacted by email at writeteamservices@gmail.com or by phone at 903- 926-1766.