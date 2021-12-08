Former Main Street Manager Veronique Ramirez is officially appealing her firing, describing it as “unfair and unjust” when she was abruptly let go last week.
Ramirez was fired for what City Manager Mark Rohr says was an inability to accept responsibility and not accepting feedback in connection with a Wonderland of Lights staffing issue.
The termination came exactly two months after Ramirez received an excellent employee evaluation report from Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell, who marked Ramriez with positive remarks on 23 separate areas of review, records obtained through a Freedom of Information request show.
Ramirez was officially terminated from her position on Tuesday, Nov. 30, with the city’s official disciplinary form citing “inability to accept responsibility for the position you were hired for. Pointing the finger and not accepting feedback on projects” as the reason for her termination.
Rohr stated that the problem with Ramirez was a recent one, stemming from an incident on Sunday, Nov. 28 during the Wonderland of Lights festival.
“Over Thanksgiving weekend, an employee that was functioning as Manager-on-Duty for WOL called her needing assistance,” Rohr said. “He was helping her out by working the event to begin with, as doing so was not in his job description. She declined to assist him, when she is responsible for the entire event.”
Ramirez and her lawyer Josh B. Maness said that she was scheduled to be off of work on Sunday but was still in attendance during the Wonderland of Lights festivities, assisting during the opening of the festival and during closing, as well as available throughout the event via her phone.
“On Sunday she was scheduled to be off of work, and Wonderland of Lights is a lot of work, way more than 40 hours a week,” Maness said, “She was blamed for a staffing issue on Sunday of city employees, which is not handled by her but rather handled by HR.”
Maness said that the issue was with the scheduling of the city’s Public Works Department employees on Sunday, a day that they always have off of work. When employees who were scheduled did not show up due to the mix-up, issues ensued with having enough trained people to run all of the festival’s activities.
Rohr described Ramirez’s behavior as unacceptable.
“We preach ‘owning’ that for which we are responsible for in the city and all city employees know they have to multi-task, as we operate with limited resources,” Rohr said. “Her reaction when being reminded of this fact compounded the significance of the situation and led to the personnel action that was taken.”
Manness said that when Ramirez was confronted by Rohr over the staffing issue on Monday, she “simply defended herself.” Ramirez said that she then believed that the issue was taken care of by hosting a training for other Wonderland of Lights managers on Monday.
On Tuesday morning, she was called into the Human Resources department and fired.
City officials previously announced that Assistant Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson is stepping in to run the festival, with the help of Randy Pritchard, the support services superintendent.
“Despite all of this, we have placed the event under the leadership of two individuals that have staged the event in a smooth and successful manner. We expect that to continue through the remainder of the event, which is our first priority,” Rohr said.
Ramirez said that she was surprised by the abrupt nature of her termination and wrote on the official disciplinary form that the firing was “unfair and unjust.”
Rohr stated that Ramirez’s behavior during her termination led to the HR department calling a police officer to deal with her “combative response.”
Ramirez and Maness said that the contacting of the police was “unnecessary” and “a waste of resources,” stating that during the interaction Ramirez never threatened anyone or got aggressive with staff.
Ramirez also stated that she was never told that Wonderland of Lights her solely her responsibility, but rather that her role was to assist in the facilitation of the annual event.
“To say that I was told that I was completely in charge of the event is inaccurate,” Ramirez said.
However, Rohr said that she was told over numerous occasions that Wonderland of Lights was her responsibility.
Maness also pointed to Ramirez’s record in the city, citing that she had no negative evaluations or complaints.
Ramirez only received one performance review during her time as Main Street Manager, which was done by Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell.
The review marks Ramirez as “Exceeds Expectations” in categories like teamwork and collaboration, attitude, acceptance of feedback and interpersonal skills, as well as “outstanding” on initiative. No negative marks against Ramirez were made on the evaluation.
“I relocated here with my daughter,” Ramirez said, “I worked hard, received positive feedback with partners and business owners and even with the county. Across the board there was communication and partnership.”
With the appeal of termination processed within the five-day window, Maness said that the next step will be to set up a meeting with the head of the human resources department for the terminated employee to discuss their case with.
Maness said that for the official appeal of termination, they requested that another department head that was not part of the termination to head up the appeal hearing, as to be sure that it was fair and impartial.
“We were greatly disappointed by the way that the city manager handled this termination,” Maness said.
An official hearing on the appeal has not yet been set.