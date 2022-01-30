Former Marshall Mayor Ed Smith has officially announced his bid for Harrison County Republican Party Chairman, citing his desire to help unify the local party and restore a sense of transparency back into local party meetings and finances.
He’ll be running against incumbent Lee Lester in the upcoming March 1 Republican Party Primary. Smith said he enters the race at the prodding of local party officials who believe there is too much divisiveness in a stagnant Harrison County Republican Party.
“I want to unify and grow the party, to bring people together to actually look for solutions and fight for good policies,” Smith said. “I’ve heard and I’ve observed some of the difficulties experienced within the party here over the last couple of years or so, and I think that we have an opportunity to be inclusive to people that maybe have been excluded from the party in the past and allow for everybody to participate — different ones too.”
As mayor, Smith said he was known for his commitment to transparency in contracting, conservative budgeting practices and public access to meetings.
“I think that it’s important that we have a good image for the Republican Party here, in our county, in order to attract people to the party and to our candidates,” Smith said. “So the best thing we can do as Republicans here in Harrison County, to get Republicans elected and to support our elected Republican officials, is to have a party that is open, is transparent and is not exclusive.
“You diminish the party by subtraction and division, but you can grow it with addition and multiplication, so that’s what we want to do,” he said.
Smith, a longtime independent oil and gas producer, is reputable for his commitment to public service in East Texas, having served six terms as mayor and city commissioner of Marshall and numerous boards, including appointments by then-Gov. Rick Perry to the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority and Future Gen Committee. Additionally, he served on the I-69 Alliance Board of Directors and the East Texas Council of Governments.
Smith noted that throughout his public service, he’s been an advocate for East Texas citizens and taxpayers advocating for limited government and limited government spending, maintaining low utility rates in East Texas and his stance on pro-life and Second Amendment rights.
Expounding on his support for limited government and limited government spending, Smith said it’s always been a long-standing principle of the Republican Party and Republicans to believe that the least amount of government is the best amount of government.
“Obviously, there’s a need for government, but we don’t want over-reaching, intrusive government into our lives and into our businesses unnecessarily,” Smith said. “And we’ve always stood for local government more than centralized government and that people better control their destiny at the local level than relying on people in Washington or Austin to make those decisions for us.
“I think that’s one of the long-standing Republican principles that I support and have always held close,” Smith said. “In addition to that, I think that our dollars that we have, that we already have worked for, we’re in the best position to determine how and where those dollars should be spent, and that the least amount of government that we have to pay for is good for the economy. It’s good for our families and people at the local level as a stimulus to growth.”
Smith said he learned the importance of service as a young man, watching his father serve as chairman of the local party and as a Republican District Judge. Noting his extensive involvement in the party, Smith said his activity in the Republican Party dates all the way back to his high school and college years as an active member of Young Republicans.
Smith proudly points out that he is a “Reagan Republican”, having served as chairman of Baylor Students for Ronald Reagan in 1976. He also actively campaigned for the former president in 1980. He affirms Reagan’s famous quote: “The person who agrees with you 80 percent of the time is a friend and an ally — not a 20 percent traitor.”
Throughout the years, Smith has been a campaign worker and a delegate to the state and national Republican Conventions.
Realizing the chairman of the local party is a volunteer position that calls for organizing and leading the local party, overseeing county elections, candidate filings and precinct and county conventions, Smith said he’s excited to take on another task and looks forward to getting involved in the community in this capacity for the overall wellbeing of the county.
“I look forward to getting involved with the people here in Harrison County, particularly the Republicans in Harrison County, but Democrats and everybody else,” the candidate said. “I look forward to working and engaging with them to not only make the Republican Party more viable here and a better party, but also to make Harrison County a better county for everybody.”
Biographical info
Smith, son of Judge Ed Smith Jr. and Jerry Smith, is a sixth generation native Texan, lifelong Marshall resident and a Marshall High School graduate. Upon graduation, he attended Baylor University where he graduated in 1976 receiving a BBA degree, with major in accounting and a second major in marketing. He additionally received bachelor and master of science degrees in geology from Centenary College of Louisiana and is licensed in three states as a professional geoscientist.
Smith is married to Amanda Smith. He has a daughter, Meredith Smith Coe, who graduated from Baylor University and South Texas College of Law, and a son, Benjamin who is majoring in economics at the University of North Texas.
He noted that his involvement with the Republican Party has trickled over to his daughter, who completed summer internships with Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison’s and Rep. Joe Barton’s Washington offices, and his son who is vice president of the Young Conservatives of Texas at UNT.
Aside from his oil and gas business, Smith operates one of the largest Paso Fino horse farms in the country, and is an avid pilot who maintains and operates aircraft at the county airport.
He has also served on the board of directors of Trinity Episcopal School and is a past president. Currently, Smith serves as president of the Friends of Marshall Animals, a nonprofit organization founded by him and his wife to aid in operations of the city’s newly-built Marshall Pet Adoption Center.
More information on Smith and his public service experience can be found on Facebook @EdSmithMarshallTexas .