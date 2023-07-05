Tahj Washington, a Marshall native and standout wide receiver at the University of Southern California, sponsored his first annual summer barbecue in Marshall at City Park on Saturday.
The homecoming celebration brought the community together to promote positive vibes. Chef Tahj’s Summer Cookout tickets cost $12 per person and included barbecue chicken, ribs, burgers, hotdogs, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, and pound cake. Children were greeted with a bounce house and sprays from the water hose of the Marshall Fire Department’s fire truck.
“It’s just a lot of negative things in the world,” said Washington. “Whenever we can spread positivity, we take the opportunity to do it.”
The community’s love overwhelmed the USC star this past weekend.
“You know, you get the support from the school, but it’s nothing more than seeing people that you grew up with and coming back and feeling the same support,” he explained.
Washington, who just turned 22, excelled in sports while attending Marshall High School, where he graduated in 2019. He obtained his USC degree in May of this year. Washington still has a year left with the USC Trojans.
During his three-year collegiate career, he had 150 catches for 2,162 yards with 13 touchdowns and 22 kickoff returns for 438 yards. Despite this, he still found time to hold a barbecue in Los Angeles just last year for his school.
“It did pretty well, and I was just like, I’m going to go ahead and bring it home.” He remembers the unhappiness of Marshall residents who missed the LA cookout, and this year, for his inaugural Marshall barbeque, he sold out of tickets.
“It was a great turnout, full of genuine love and happiness,” said Tara Jamison, who is a resident of Longview and grew up best friends with Washington. Jamison thinks that the NFL hopeful was affected by seeing such strong local support. “For him to actually see and be in the moment was reassuring,” she explained.
Washington has a talent for cooking and has enjoyed it since he was young. Washington says he has been cooking since the age of 5 and began cooking on the grill when he was 11.
“This is what I love to do,” he said. “A lot of people know me for football because that’s what they see. Cooking is what I love to do.”
The wide receiver’s supporters, family members and friends gathered at City Park for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Washington’s USC teammates, inside linebacker Chris Thompson Jr. of Duncanville and running back Darwin Barlow of Newton were also present to offer their support.
During the occasion, Washington’s family presented him with a commemorative jersey in memory of his late uncle Duane Jernigan and cousin KD Jernigan, who were both killed just weeks earlier.
“My uncle bought the jersey in anticipation of wearing it to a game this year,” said Washington.
Washington plans to start a restaurant within a year. On the field, his intentions are apparent.
“My plan is to have a great season. Win the national championship that way, and we’re going to see where we go from there.”