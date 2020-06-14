JEFFERSON — Ed Baird, former chief deputy for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, was recently tapped as the county’s interim Pct. 1 constable, filling the unexpired term of David Capps, the new interim sheriff.
“I think Constable Baird will do a great job,” said County Judge Leward LaFleur. “I wish him all the luck and welcome him to the Marion County family.”
Baird’s appointment came during a special-called meeting last week, following the acceptance of Capps’ resignation due to his recent appointment as interim sheriff.
The motion to appoint him was made by Pct. 4 Commissioner Charles Treadwell, following about a 30 minute executive session. It was seconded by Pct. 1 Commissioner JR Ashley.
“Mainly I just want to serve the citizens and Marion County, and the state of Texas,” Baird told the News Messenger, adding he’s looking forward to serving.
Baird, who had already won the March Republican Party Primary for the seat, is not contested on the ballot in November. He’s excited about getting a head start in his new role as interim.
“I’ve worked for three different sheriffs,” Baird said, noting his career in law enforcement. “All my law enforcement has been here in this county, from 1977 to 1997.”
He decided to return to his love in the field after nearly 23 years at General Cable in Scottsville.
“My wife and I had talked about it and …I’m familiar with this work,” Baird said. “Because of a lot of changes, I had to go back to school, I passed all of that, and I got my certificate and stuff to back me up.”
Baird said he’s looking forward to getting reacquainted with officials in Marion County.
“I know their faces and some of their names. I’ve been away for so long; so I’ll redo all of that and get back into my groove, and then we’ll go from there,” he said.
“Mainly my job is to serve and protect the people,” said Baird. “If they need anything, they can get ahold of me or if they can’t get ahold to me, call the sheriff’s office and they’ll find me.”