Former NFL player Kendrick Starling received a guilty verdict in the continuous sexual abuse against a child charge against him and also received a 25-year prison sentence on Monday.
The 12-person jury had reconvened in the morning after being released on Dec. 15, when the jury did not reach a unanimous decision on the verdict. On Monday, the jury reached the unanimous guilty verdict after deliberating less than two hours.
Starling was accused of having sexual relations with a minor over a period from 2017 until early 2021. Testimony in the case against him was held last week in the 71st District Courtroom.
After jury deliberations on Dec. 15, a guilty verdict was originally read. But when jurors were individually polled, one member said they did not agree with the guilty verdict and a unanimous decision was not reached.
That was when Morin rescheduled the jury deliberations until Monday. The jury deliberated less than two hours before coming back with a unanimous guilty verdict on Monday, and the trial moved into the punishment phase.
“Mr. Starling, the jury has found you guilty and the punishment in this case contains a sentence of no less than a 25-year sentence,” Morin said. “You would not be eligible for bond unless on an appeal, so, as such you will not be allowed to leave the courtroom at any time after this point.”
For the state felony charge, the minimum sentence they could reach was 25 years in the Texas Department of Corrections without parole. Upon being released, Starling would be required to register as a sex offender, Morin said.
The maximum sentence was 99 years or life in the state prison system, he said. The jury could also assess a fine against Starling of up to $10,000, with the judge saying assessing a fine was a moot point for someone in state prison.
The jury returned from lunch about 12:45 p.m. and entered a closed session for considering the punishment. They returned with a note to Morin slightly after 2 p.m. which said they were at an impasse and could not agree on punishment for Starling.
Morin had discussions with Kyle Dansby, attorney for Starling, and Taylor Prior and Miranda Harris, attorneys for the prosecution. Dansby visited with Starling on the options, while Prior and Harris visited with the victim’s family to get their thoughts.
Before Starling received the 25-year sentence, he was offered a waiver from having the jury determine his punishment and letting the judge work out punishment details with the defense and prosecution. Startling said he understood the details of signing the wavier, including the fact he could still appeal the verdict, and signed the waiver.
He was allowed time Monday afternoon to visit with family members in the courtroom attending the trial and then was escorted from the courtroom after the punishment was read and taken to the Harrison County Jail.
There were several procedural issues discussed while the jury was not present. Among those was the fact Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain reported that over the weekend he was attending an event out of town and ran into a person he had known. After talking with the person for a few minutes, the individual said they were the spouse of one of the jurors in the Starling trial.
McCain said he cut the conversation off at that point and said he could not discuss it. In the courtroom Monday, McCain said details of the trial were not discussed but he wanted to make the court aware the encounter took place.
Dansby said, while he did not believe anything inappropriate was discussed in McCain’s weekend conversation, he asked that a mistrial be declared. Morin denied the request.
Starling was originally arrested and indicted on the continuous child sexual abuse charge in February 2021 after turning himself in to the Marshall Police Department. Starling, now 42, had a warrant out for his arrest for the offense, a first degree felony, for sexual abuse of a person younger than 14 at the time
Starling is a 1999 graduate of Marshall High School who went onto play football in college before going to play in the NFL for several years..
He had been drafted by the Houston Texans after college and then played for the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints practice squads.