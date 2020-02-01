From Staff Reports
City Manager Mark Rohr recently announced several steps that have been made in regard to a new animal adoption center.
In August, the city of Marshall City Commission voted to hire Shelter Planners of America. With due diligence, Shelter Planners of America have developed the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) and Request for Proposal (RFP) on the new Adoption Center through a design/build process. The RFQ and RFP are pending distribution awaiting the selection of a building site.
With the pledge of $900,000 by the Marshall City Commission and $250,000 by Harrison County Commissioners Court in 2019, the city has worked diligently to develop the outline for a holistic approach to animal policies for the city of Marshall. Experts agree that a new animal adoption center is not the only answer to animal overpopulation. The city of Marshall has an outline for robust programs for spaying and neutering, microchips, rabies vaccinations and leash laws ready for implementation.
The policies will be presented and discussed later in the year, but should be in place when the new adoption center opens.
In February 2019, Rohr initiated conversations with the leaders of the city’s larger organizations to grow the city of Marshall through active discussion of common goals. This group has become known as the Synergy Group. They meet monthly to brainstorm strategies to benefit the community and to coordinate efforts, the city stated in a press release.
One strategy borne from the Synergy Group was a plan for the city of Marshall and Marshall Independent School District to partner as taxing authorities on the location of the new adoption center. Through this partnership, the students of Marshall ISD will have extensive opportunities in the Career Technology Education (CTE) programs, FFA programs, and other enrichment activities during their educational experience.
The adoption center location is not specified at this time, the city stated.
“It’s always motivating to see opportunities when Marshall Independent School District can collaborate with the city of Marshall, Harrison County, and other community stakeholders to augment the educational activities for our students. This partnership on a progressive Animal Adoption Center is another chance for our students to see responsibility today and a possible career in their future,” shared Dr. Jerry Gibson, Superintendent of Marshall Independent School District.
“This Adoption Center project is taking shape quickly. I am pleased with our recent progress. Pinpointing the location for the new facility is the next step in the process, which will trigger the remainder of the project. I hope to present this location in the very near future,” Rohr stated.